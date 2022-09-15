Russia-Ukraine war: flooding in Kryvyi Rih after Russian missiles hit dam

A man surveys a flooded street after cruise missiles hit the industrial Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, damaging a dam and sending water gushing downstream. Photograph: Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times

The largest city in central Ukraine is struggling to contain damage to its water system from missile attacks by Russian forces.

Kryvyi Rih, which has an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was targeted by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, causing flooding to hit some houses, officials said.

The missile strikes hit the Karachunov reservoir dam, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released early on Thursday.

The water system had “no military value” and hundreds of thousands of civilians depend on it daily, he said. Kryvyi Rih is Mr Zelenskiy’s home city.

“The water pumping station was destroyed. The river broke through the dam and overflowed its banks. Residential buildings are just a few metres away from the river,” Ukrainian legislator Inna Sovsun said on Twitter.

The eight missiles were directed at hydraulic structures, causing enough damage that the water level of the Inhulets river was rising and posing a serious threat to the city.

This aligns with Ukraine’s concerns that Russia will continue to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in retribution for its success in regaining occupied territory.

Mr Zelenskiy, was involved in a road incident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

Serhii Nykyforov, who did not say when the crash occurred, said Mr Zelenskiy’s car had collided with a private vehicle. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Mr Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

In his nightly televised address, video of which was posted shortly after the incident, Mr Zelenskiy said he had just returned from the area around Kharkiv, adding that “almost the entire region is deoccupied” after a lightning counteroffensive to dislodge Russian troops.

“It was an unprecedented movement of our soldiers – the Ukrainians once again managed to do what many thought was impossible,” he said.

After visiting the liberated city of Izium, Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s troops had recaptured around 8,000sq km (3,100 square miles) of territory.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s defence ministry said it had found what its officials believe to be a “torture chamber” used by Russian troops to hold Ukrainian prisoners in the city of Balakliia.

The prospects for peace in Ukraine are currently “minimal”, the UN secretary general said on Wednesday after a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

“I have the feeling we are still far away from peace. I would be lying if I would say it could happen soon,” António Guterres said, adding: “I have no illusion; at the present moment — the chances of a peace deal are minimal.” Even a ceasefire was “not in sight”, he said.

Mr Putin still believes he was right to launch an invasion of Ukraine, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said on Wednesday after a 90-minute telephone call with the Russian president.

“Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war,” Mr Scholz said in a press briefing. — Agencies