Zelenskiy accuses Moscow of ‘terrorist’ attacks on Kharkiv power supply

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russia of “terrorist” attacks on infrastructure targets in the country’s second city of Kharkiv.

The attacks came hours after Ukrainian forces reclaimed thousands of square miles of territory east of the city as Russian forces abandoned their positions in the face of a counteroffensive.

Mr Zelenskiy said in a message on Telegram on Sunday night that “Ukraine and the civilised world clearly see these terrorist acts” and that Russia was trying to deprive his people of “gas, light, water and food”.

[ Moscow denies it is in retreat as Ukrainian forces report big gains ]

He added that Ukraine would prevail and appeared to address the Russian leadership saying: “Do you still think that you can scare us?”

Russian forces launched a total of 11 missiles against eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force announced in a tweet on Sunday night, causing a total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and partial blackouts in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said Kharkiv*s CHPP-5 electricity station — one of the largest in Ukraine — had been hit. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office, said later that power had been restored in some regions.

Ukraine on Sunday shut down the last operating reactor at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant to guard against a catastrophe as fighting rages nearby. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant, risking a release of radiation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said a backup power line to the plant had been restored, providing the external electricity it needed to carry out the shutdown while defending against the risk of a meltdown.

French president Emmanuel Macron told Mr Putin in a phone call on Sunday the plant’s occupation by Russian troops is the reason why its security is compromised, the French presidency said. Mr Putin blamed Ukrainian forces, according to a Kremlin statement.

Elsewhere, the general commanding Russia’s western army group has been sacked in the wake of the retreat in the Kharkiv region, according to Ukrainian military intelligence. It reported on its Telegram channel that Gen Roman Berdnikov has been replaced after only 17 days in his post, the GUR said.

Moscow’s leadership has remained silent on the defeats in Ukraine, with neither President Vladimir Putin nor his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, making any comment as of midday on Sunday.

However, its defence ministry said on Telegram claimed its forces in the Kharkiv region had “inflicted defeat on” Ukrainian units in Pristin, Boldyrevka, Sinikha, Beloe, Komarovka, Gorokhovatka, Kupyansk, Senkovo ​​and Podvysokoye of the Kharkov region.

A Russian nationalist militant and former FSB officer who helped launch a 2014 war in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region compared the collapse of one of the conflict’s principal front lines to a catastrophic defeat in the Russo-Japanese war that triggered Russia’s 1905 Revolution.

Igor Girkin said it was like the 1905 Battle of Mukden, which ended took place two days after the revolution started.

Western governments are mobilising their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine’s six-month-old battle against Russia’s invasion, according to Agence-France Presse.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin is organising a meeting of senior national armaments directors from allied countries to make long-term plans for supplying Ukraine and rebuilding their own arms reserves. — Guardian