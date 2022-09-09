Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskiy hails ‘liberating’ counteroffensive as pressure on Russian troops continues

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has hailed his country’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces and thanked those countries that have sent military aid.

Mr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine has recaptured more than 1000sq km of territory over the last week following a surprise counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and sustained pressure on Russian forces in the south.

Speaking in his nightly address on Thursday, Mr Zelenskiy said: “Our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement continued, there are new results.”

He went on to thank everyone serving in the armed forces and the brigades that had retaken territory.

The president also acknowledged $675 million (€664 million) in military aid announced yesterday by the United States and the $1 billion Ukraine is set to receive from a package put together by a number of European countries.

“Each of these steps of our partners has a real impact on the strength of our state and the whole of Europe in defence against Russian terror,” he said.

Ukraine is likely to retake the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region within 72 hours, US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War has said.

The group’s latest assessment said that Ukrainian forces had advanced to within 20km of the city, and that retaking it would significantly worsen communication between Russian forces in the region.

“Russian rear positions in Kharkiv Oblast are now exposed to further Ukrainian advances, and Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk within the next 72 hours,” it said.

“The loss of Kupyansk and other rear areas on critical ground lines of communication will hinder Russian efforts to support offensive and defence operations, but will not completely sever Russian lines of communication to Izyum.”

The space between Izyum and the city of Kharkiv to its northwest currently forms part of the frontline between Ukrainian and Russian forces. — Guardian