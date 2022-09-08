Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv’s forces retake settlements in Kharkiv, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian military members carry the coffin of Vyacheslav Nalyvayko, killed fighting Russian troops in Kherson region, during the funeral ceremony at St Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces have retaken settlements in Kharkiv but remained guarded about the military counter-offensive in the east.

Without giving details, Mr Zelenskiy reported “good news” from the Kharkiv region east of Kyiv, implying some settlements had been recaptured from Russian forces but adding that “now is not the right time to name those settlements where the Ukrainian flag has returned”.

In a Wednesday evening address, he cited “the extremely successful hits in areas where the occupiers are concentrated”, and thanked Ukrainian artillery troops for what he said were successful strikes against Moscow’s forces in the south.

Ukraine has launched a surprise counterattack in the north-east Kharkiv region, stretching Russian forces who are also facing Ukrainian attacks in the south.

An official representing the Russian-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces “encircled” Balakliia, an eastern town of 27,000 people situated between Kharkiv and Russian-occupied Izium. “

“Today, the Ukrainian armed forces, after prolonged artillery preparation … began an attack on Balakliia,” Daniil Bezsonov said on Telegram. “At this time, Balakliia is in operative encirclement and within the firing range of Ukrainian artillery. All approaches are cut off by fire,” he said, adding that a successful Ukrainian offensive would threaten Russian forces in Izium, a strategically important town that Russia has been using for its own offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Unverified footage on social media on Wednesday showed what looked like a Ukrainian soldier posing in front of an entrance sign for Balakliia.

Analysts have said that the initial target of the offensive could be the city of Kupyansk, a key road hub for Russian supplies heading south from the border into eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s army has yet to comment on the alleged new battle plan.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s top military chief has claimed responsibility for the attack on Russia’s Saki airbase in Crimea in the first official acknowledgment from Kviv since the strike destroyed at least nine Russian aircraft last month.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Gen Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, gave a detailed assessment of the war to date in rare public comments published on Wednesday.

An opinion piece attributed in his name in Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform acknowledged rocket strikes on Russian air bases in annexed Crimea, including one that damaged the Saky military base in August.

Referring to the approaches Ukraine could adopt to gain advantage as the war rages on, Gen Zaluzhnyi cited the Crimea attack as an example. — Guardian