Russia-Ukraine war: UN nuclear team at Zaporizhzhia ‘not going anywhere’

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi (C) and team members at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photograph: EPA

An expert team from the United Nations nuclear agency says it plans to stay at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after gaining long-awaited access to the site on Thursday.

“We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving — it’s going to stay there,” the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, told reporters after returning to Ukrainian-held territory.

He said a group of IAEA experts had stayed behind at the plant in southeastern Ukraine and would provide an impartial, neutral and technically sound assessment of the situation.

The physical integrity of the Zaporizhzhia plant had been violated on several occasions, Mr Grossi said. “It is obvious that the plant and physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times,” he told reporters.

“I worried, I worry and I will continue to be worried about the plant until we have a situation which is more stable, which is more predictable.”

Since its capture by Russia in March, the plant has been controlled by Russian troops but operated by Ukrainian staff. On Thursday, one of its reactors was forced to shut down due to shelling.

In a video address late on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his frequent calls that all troops be removed from the plant — a demand supported by Kyiv’s western allies and the United Nations.

“The main thing that must happen is the demilitarisation of the station’s territory,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “Demilitarisation and full control of Ukrainian nuclear workers.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow was doing everything to ensure that the plant could operate safely, and for the IAEA inspectors to be able to complete their tasks.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday it was being discussed that certain IAEA specialists — “up to two individuals” — will be permanently stationed at the plant.

“But it is important for us that the station must be under national control, meaning that the station must be returned to the control of Ukraine,” he told Ukraine’s 1+1 television channel.

Several towns near the nuclear plant came under Russian shelling on Thursday, damaging homes and other buildings, Zaporizhzhia regional council mayor Mykola Lukashuk said.

Elsewhere, a Kremlin spokesman said European sanctions have created “a tangle of problems” for Russian gas giant Gazprom to fulfill its obligations.

“Gazprom is ready and wants to continue fulfilling its obligations, but the European side has created legal and technological hurdles that don’t allow Gazprom to work, he said.

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company, “fell from a window at Central clinical hospital”, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source.

“He died from injuries sustained.” Mr Maganov is the second top Lukoil executive to die in mysterious circumstances in recent months.

Lukoil was the only Russian oil producer to call for a “fast resolution” of the military conflict in Ukraine early March, just after Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor entered its second week.

Mr Maganov passed away following “a severe illness, the company said in a statement. — Agencies