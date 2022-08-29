World needs to pressure Ukraine over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Kremlin says

The Kremlin called on the international community on Monday to put pressure on Ukraine to reduce military tension at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Photograph: Planet Labs PBC/AP

The Kremlin called on the international community on Monday to put pressure on Ukraine to reduce military tension at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, accusing Kyiv of endangering Europe before a visit to the facility by the UN nuclear watchdog.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier on Monday that it would inspect the plant this week and that an IAEA team was en route to the facility, which has become the focus of international concern with both Ukraine and Russia accusing each other of imperilling its safety.

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the plant, Europe’s biggest, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war.

His announcement came as Ukraine accused Russia of new rocket and artillery strikes at or near the plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a large radiation leak.

The facility, which has six reactors, was already temporarily knocked offline under the barrage of shelling last week.

“The day has come,” Mr Grossi tweeted, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA’s “Support and Assistance Mission ... is now on its way.”

The IAEA is expected to arrive in Ukraine later this week, though Mr Grossi did not provide a more precise timeline or give further details beyond posting a picture of himself with 13 other experts.

The facility, Europe's largest, is manned by Ukrainian staff and connected to Ukraine's power grid. Russian forces took control of it in early March as part of what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukraine has alleged that Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and starting attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility. Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

“Pressure on the Ukrainian side to stop shelling can reduce military tension,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters when asked what Moscow would like to see done to de-escalate the situation at the power station.

“All countries are obliged to put pressure on Ukraine so that it stops exposing the European Continent to danger,” he said.

Mr Peskov said Moscow welcomed the upcoming mission and was ready to co-operate with the IAEA.

However, he said Russia was not talking about the possibility of creating a demilitarised zone at the plant — something the US has urged it to do.

On Monday, Ukraine reported shelling in Nikopol, the city across the Dnieper river from the nuclear power plant, and said one person was killed and five others injured.

In Enerhodar, just a few miles from the plant, the city’s Ukrainian mayor, Dmytro Orlov, blamed Russian shelling for injuries to at least 10 residents.

“Apparently, (the Russians) have rehearsed their scenario before the arrival of the IAEA mission,” he said on Telegram.

The UN agency tweeted that the mission would assess physical damage to the facility, “determine functionality of safety & security systems” and evaluate staff conditions, among other things”.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “without an exaggeration, this mission will be the hardest in the history of IAEA”.

“We expect from the mission a clear statement of facts, of violation of all nuclear, of nuclear safety protocols. We know that Russia is putting not only Ukraine, but also the entire world at threat at the risk of nuclear accident,” he said in Stockholm.

Ukraine’s atomic energy agency has painted an ominous picture of the threat by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.

Attacks were also reported over the weekend both in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper river and along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10km (six miles) from the facility.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the plant twice over the past day, and that shells fell near buildings storing reactor fuel and radioactive waste.

“One projectile fell in the area of the sixth power unit, and the other five in front of the sixth unit pumping station, which provides cooling for this reactor,” he said, adding that radiation levels are normal. It was not possible to independently verify the accusations.

The IAEA also reported on Sunday that radiation levels are normal, two of the Zaporizhzhia plant’s six reactors are operating, and that, while no complete assessment has yet been made, recent fighting had damaged a water pipeline that has since been repaired.

But in a war now in its seventh month, Monday’s solitary piece of good news could hardly break the overall gloom that darkens everything from frontline villages to global food supplies and the world economy.

The highest number of casualties — eight civilians killed and seven wounded — over the past 24 hours was reported in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian forces carried out strikes on the cities of Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka overnight and Ukrainian governor of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko urged the remaining residents to evacuate immediately.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was hit with cluster munitions on Monday morning, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Ukraine’s presidential office also reported heavy fighting and multiple Ukrainian strikes in the southern Kherson region, most of which is occupied by the Russians.

Ukrainian forces have recently been carrying out strikes on ammunition depots and Russian military positions there. — Reuters/AP

