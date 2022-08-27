Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remains very risky, says Zelenskiy

A resident counted the days she had spent in her basement as the town of Soledar was being heavily shelled during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Photograph: Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “remains very risky” even after two power units were reconnected to the country’s energy grid after an outage.

Mr Zelenskiy said in a video address that the International Atomic Energy Agency should be allowed to arrive “soonest” to help prevent further incidents.

“Any repeat of yesterday’s events, meaning any disconnection of the station from the grid, any action by Russia that could provoke the disconnection of reactors, would once again place the station one step away from a catastrophe,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

The plant is working “despite provocations by occupying Russian forces, state-owned operator Energoatom said.

Alarm was raised on Thursday when the plant was temporarily cut off from the Ukrainian electricity grid but the connection was restored. Russian forces are reportedly planning to sever the plant more permanently from the grid, raising concerns of a possible disaster.

Russia has blocked an agreement at the United Nations that was aimed at bolstering the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) because Moscow objected to a clause about control over the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The failure to agree to a joint statement after four weeks of debate and negotiation among 151 countries at the UN in New York is the latest blow to hopes of maintaining an arms control regime and keeping a lid on a rekindled arms race.

The closing session was put off for more than four hours over Russian refusal to agree to a lengthy statement of support for the NPT, which included a reference to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces close to the frontline in Ukraine’s southeast.

Elsewhere, a top ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join Nato.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also said in a French television interview that Russia was prepared to hold talks with Mr Zelenskiy subject to certain conditions.

Even before the February invasion, Moscow made clear Ukrainian membership of Nato was unacceptable to it.

“Renouncing its participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient in order to establish peace,” Mr Medvedev told LCI television in quotes reported by Russian news agencies.

He said Russia would continue the campaign until its goals had been achieved. Mr Putin says he wants to “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say this is a baseless pretext for a war of conquest.

Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks after the invasion began, but they made no progress and there are few prospects for a resumption. — Agencies