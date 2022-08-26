Russia-Ukraine war: ‘radiation disaster’ narrowly avoided, says Zelenskiy

A Ukrainian serviceman walks out of a tent in Kharkiv region on August 25th, 2022. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

The world narrowly avoided a “radiation disaster” as the last regular line supplying electricity to Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was restored hours after being cut by shelling, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

The Ukranian president said officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, must be given urgent access to the site.

Mr Zelenskiy blamed shelling on Thursday by Russia’s military for fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex, Europe’s largest such facility, from the power grid for the first time in 40 years. He said back-up diesel generators ensured power supply and kept the plant safe.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday evening, he said: “Today, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped. The emergency protection of the power units worked — after the last working line of the plant’s power return to the Ukrainian power system was damaged by Russian shelling.

“If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident.

“Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster,” he said.

Mr Zelenskiy said officials from the UN nuclear watchdog should be given access to the site within days “before the occupiers take the situation to the point of no return”.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief, Rafael Grossi, earlier said his team were “very, very close” to being able to go to the plant.

The White House called on Russia to agree to a demilitarised zone around the plant, after US president Joe Biden spoke to Mr Zelenskiy. Mr Biden congratulated him on the country’s 31st independence day, celebrated on Wednesday.

Mr Zelenskiy said he had “a great conversation” and thanked the US president for his “unwavering” support. It comes a day after Mr Biden announced nearly $3 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, counter-drone defences and radar equipment, the biggest tranche of US military aid to date.

On Thursday, Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million. — Guardian