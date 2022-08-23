Russia-Ukraine war: Number of strikes reported in separatist Donetsk

Ukrainian fighters prepare a mortar launcher on the front line in the Donetsk region on August 22nd, 2022. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with western-supplied weapons, Russia’s Tass news agency reported.

Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, on Tuesday, the Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk said in a post on his Telegram channel.

A separatist official said at least one of the shells used in the attack was fired from a US-made Himars artillery system, Russian state news agencies reported.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia’s invasion.

Elsewhere, Ukraine said Russia carried out artillery and air strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has raised fears of a catastrophic nuclear incident.

The reported attacks come ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday commemorating freedom from Soviet rule, with Volodymyr banning public celebrations citing a threat of more attacks.

The US embassy in Kyiv also warned in a statement of Russian plans to strike civilian and government infrastructure in the coming days.

Near front lines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired artillery and conducted air strikes in several towns in the Zaporizhzhia region, were Russian forces captured the nuclear power plant shortly after they invaded on February 24th.

Artillery and rocket fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the south bank of the Dnipro river, has led to calls for the area to be demilitarised.

Ukrainians living nearby voiced fears shells could hit one of the plant's six reactors, with disastrous consequences.

“Of course, we are worried. ... It's like sitting on a powder keg,” Alexander Lifirenko, a resident of the nearby town of Enerhodar, said on Monday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Moscow could try “something particularly ugly” in the run-up to Wednesday’s 31st independence anniversary, which also marks half a year since Russia invaded.

Fearing renewed rocket attacks, authorities in Kyiv moved to ban public events related to the independence anniversary from Monday until Thursday. The capital is far from the front lines and has only rarely been hit by Russian missiles since Ukraine repelled a ground offensive to seize the capital in March.

In Kharkiv, a northeastern city that has come under frequent and deadly longer-range artillery and rocket fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced an extension to an overnight curfew to run from 4pm to 7am effective from Tuesday to Thursday.

Fears of attacks have mounted after Russia's Federal Security Service on Monday accused Ukrainian agents of killing Darya Dugina, daughter of a Russian ultranationalist ideologue, in a car-bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called “evil”. Ukraine denies involvement.

The two sides have traded blame over frequent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, where Kyiv accuses Moscow of basing troops and storing military hardware. Russia denies this and accuses Ukraine of targeting Zaporizhzhia with drones.

Moscow requested a UN Security Council meeting be held on Tuesday to discuss the Zaporizhzhia plant, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, citing its monitoring mission in Ukraine, said on Monday 5,587 civilians had been killed and 7,890 wounded between Feb. 24 and Aug. 21, mainly from artillery, rocket and missile attacks.

Unicef, the UN children’s agency, said at least 972 children have been killed or injured over six months of war.

“The use of explosive weapons has caused most of the child casualties. These weapons do not discriminate between civilian and combatant, especially when used in populated areas as has been the case in Ukraine,” the agency’s executive director, Catherine Russell, said in a statement.

Separately, Gen Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s army chief, provided what appeared to be the first public Ukrainian military death toll, saying nearly 9,000 soldiers had died in action.

Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed. Ukraine’s General Staff has estimated the Russian military death toll at 45,400.

Reuters has been unable to verify military losses. — Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022