Weather warning lifted for Corsica after violent storms leave five dead

A destroyed car is parked in the Sagone camping site in Coggia, where a tree fell on a bungalow during storms, killing one person, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. Photograph: Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP via Getty Images

France’s weather forecaster lifted a major storm warning for Corsica on Friday, a day after hurricane-strength winds and rain ripped across the Mediterranean island, killing five people.

A natural catastrophe decree is expected to be approved next week, which will help residents and businesses with insurance claims for damage caused by the storm, regional leader Gilles Simeoni told France Info radio.

Hail, heavy rain and winds peaking at 225km/h (140mph) swept the island on Thursday morning, smashing boats and cars, uprooting trees and damaging houses.

The storm hit Corsica as parts of mainland France — which has been hit by a series of heatwaves, wildfires and severe drought over the past weeks — also saw more rain in just a few hours than in recent months combined.

“It’s such a paradox,” Simeoni told France Info. “For weeks we had been living in fear of fires ... and this rain which was supposed to be beneficial turned into a deadly windstorm.”

Two of the victims, including a teenage girl, were killed when trees fell in campsites, two were at sea and one died when a beach hut hit her car. In Italy, two people also died in storms on Thursday.

More than 5,000 holidaymakers on the island who had been evacuated to temporary shelters should be able to go back to their campsites on Friday, Simeoni said.

A drought has been officially declared in part of Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the threshold to trigger drought status in south-west Wales was met on Friday.

The decision was taken by NRW and the Welsh government’s drought liaison group after discussing the impact the prolonged heatwave had wreaked on the environment, particularly rivers and reservoirs.

The areas affected include North Ceredigion, Teifi, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen, Swansea, Llanelli, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend.

Water levels on Germany’s Rhine river are so low that some vessels cannot sail even when empty, a shipping co-operative said on Friday, although long-awaited rain has begun to ease bottlenecks on one of the country’s main commercial routes.

Weeks of drought across Europe and beyond have added to supply-chain problems as vessels have had to lighten their loads to ensure they can travel along depleted water channels.

“Empty ships can no longer sail in some cases,” Roberto Spranzi, director of the DTG shipping co-operative that operates about 100 cargo vessels on the Rhine, said on Friday.

“There are technical and physical reasons for this: the drive is aft, so loading must be done in the forward area so that the ship can lie straight in the water.”

Expected rain in the coming days is forecast to increase levels in the Rhine by 50-80cm in the coming days, a spokesperson for the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration said, adding they would have to climb by 1-1.5m to reach levels typical for this time of the year.

Water levels at the Kaub reference point west of Frankfurt were at 35cm on Friday. Levels in the 30-35cm range are acceptable for shipping, provided cargoes are reduced.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022