Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine

The Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet carrying grain from Ukraine sails along the Bosphorus Strait past Istanbul on August 7th, 2022, after being officially inspected. Photograph: YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey’s defence ministry said.

The latest sailings take the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week after a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by the conflict could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

The Sacura, which departed from Yuzni, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, Turkey's defence ministry said on Monday, while the Arizona, which left Chornomorsk, is carrying 48,458 tonnes of corn to Iskenderun in southern Turkey.

The four ships that left Ukraine on Sunday are expected to anchor near Istanbul on Monday evening, it said, adding they will be inspected on Tuesday.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine for what it calls its “special military operation”, the two countries together accounted for nearly one-third of global wheat exports.

The resumption of grain exports is being overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel are working.

The Razoni, which was the first ship to depart, was scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Sunday but is at anchor off Turkey’s southern coast, according to Refinitiv ship tracker data.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday that the Fulmar S, the first foreign-flagged bulk ship to reach the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk since the conflict, was ready for loading.

A second ship traveling to Ukraine, the Osprey S, was inspected in Istanbul on Sunday and was nearing Ukraine on Monday morning, Refinitiv data also showed.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Ukraine would soon also start exporting grain from its Black Sea port of Pivdennyi, an expansion that would let it send out a total of at least three million tonnes of goods a month.

In peacetime, Ukraine exported up to six million tonnes of grain a month from its ports on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coast.

Elsewhere, UN secretary general António Guterres has called for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of Europe’s largest atomic plant at the weekend.

“Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,” Mr Guterres told a news conference in Japan on Monday, two days after attending the Hiroshima peace memorial ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for renewed shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for new international sanctions on Moscow for “nuclear terror”. Mr Zelenskiy also said on Sunday that there could be no talks with Russia if it proceeds with referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine on joining Russia.

Russia is strengthening its positions and numbers on Ukraine’s southern front to ready itself for a Ukrainian counteroffensive and is likely to be preparing the ground to attack, according to British and Ukrainian military authorities.

Russian shelling was recorded on Saturday in dozens of towns along the eastern and southern frontlines, according to the Ukrainian military. It also said Russian forces attempted to conduct assault in six different areas in the eastern Donetsk region, all of which failed to gain any territory and were held back by Ukrainian forces. — Agencies