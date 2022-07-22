Russia-Ukraine war: deal to resume Black Sea grain exports ‘to be signed’

A farmer collects wheat near Mykolaiv, on July 21st, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images

A deal to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports is expected to be signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations on Friday.

The agreement will be put in writing by the parties and signed at the Dolmabahce Palace offices in Istanbul, the office of the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, added: “In summary, a document may be signed which will bind the sides to [ensure] safe functioning of export routes in the Black Sea.”

Mr Nikolenko said the Ukrainian delegation at the talks would only support decisions that would guarantee the safety of Ukraine’s southern regions, “strong positions” of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Black Sea, and safe exports of Ukrainian agricultural produce.

The United States said it would hold Russia accountable for implementing the deal.

Before last week’s talks, diplomats said details of the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters; Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move; and Turkey — supported by the United Nations — inspecting ships to allay Russian fears of weapon smuggling.

The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker what UN secretary general António Guterres called a “package” deal to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports and facilitate Russian grain and fertiliser shipments.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his country has the potential to inflict major losses on Russia and make gains on the battlefield.

Speaking in a late-night video address after meeting senior military commanders, he said the group discussed the supply of modern weapons.

“We discussed the current situation on the frontline, around Ukraine. We defined tasks in some tactical areas to strengthen our positions. And we also thoroughly worked out the issue of providing the troops with the modern weapons — the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased,” he said.

“The participants of the staff meeting agreed that we have a significant potential for the advance of our forces on the front and for the infliction of significant new losses on the occupiers.”

Kyiv hopes that western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as US Himars that Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

“Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more Himars and other modern and effective weapons. Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen,” Mr Zelenskiy said. — Guardian