Russia preparing for new offensive, says Ukraine

Workers clean the debris of a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian military official, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in “all operational areas”.

Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed at least 40 people in the past three days.

“It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea,” Reuters reported Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, as saying on Saturday. “We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire frontline. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters . . . clearly preparations are now under way for the next stage of the offensive.”

The Ukrainian military said Russia appeared to be regrouping units for an offensive towards Sloviansk, a symbolically important city held by Ukraine in the eastern region of Donetsk.

The British defence ministry said on Sunday that Russia is reinforcing its defensive positions across the areas it occupies in southern Ukraine

The reinforcements include movement of manpower and equipment, defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, and in Kherson, while Russian forces in Melitopol are also increasing security measures, the ministry wrote on Twitter in a regular bulletin.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said: “No Russian missiles or artillery can break our unity.”

In an address on the anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine, he added: “It should be equally obvious that it cannot be broken with lies or intimidation, fakes or conspiracy theories.”

Elsewhere, all bodies have been identified after Russia’s missile strike on the city of Vinnytsia, the region’s governor announced.

According to the Vinnytsia oblast governor, Serhii Borzov, 68 people are hospitalised, 14 of them are in serious condition. Rescue operations after the attack have concluded.

Twenty-three people were killed, 202 injured, one person is missing and three others have been rescued in the central-west Ukrainian city, according to the country’s state emergency service.

Ukraine’s atomic energy agency has accused Russia of using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and shell the surrounding regions of Nikopol and Dnipro, which were hit on Saturday.

Petro Kotin, president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom, called the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “extremely tense”, with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling it, Agence France-Presse reports.

The plant in southeast Ukraine has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow’s invasion but is still operated by Ukrainian staff. — Agencies