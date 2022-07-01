Russian missile strikes kill 18 in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Rescue workers at a damaged residential building after shelling hit the small town of Serhiivka near Odesa on July 1st, 2022. At least 19 people were killed and 38 others injured, including six children, the state emergency service said. Photograph: EPA

Russian missiles struck a nine-story apartment building and a resort facility near Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens, Ukrainian authorities said.

Regional governor Maksym Marchenko said the dead included two children.

One missile struck the building in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi at about 1am local time, killing 14 people, the emergencies ministry said. It also wounded 30 people and caused a fire in an attached store building.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, told Ukrainian state television that a rescue operation was under way as some people remained buried under the rubble after a section of the building collapsed.

Another missile hit a resort facility, he said, killing at least three people including a child and wounding one more person. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

The Kremlin denied that Russian missiles had struck the apartment building near the Ukrainian Black Sea port.

The attack came after Russia on Thursday said it had decided to withdraw from Snake Island as a “gesture of goodwill” to show Moscow was not obstructing UN attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine.

Ukraine said it had driven Russian forces off the Black Sea outcrop after an artillery and missile assault, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailing the strategic win.

“It does not yet guarantee security. It does not yet ensure that the enemy will not come back,” he said in his nightly video address. “But this significantly limits the actions of the occupiers. Step by step, we will push them back from our sea, our land and our sky.”

In contrast, however, Ukrainian forces were desperately hanging on in the city of Lysychansk.

Russian artillery shelled from different directions while the Russian army approached from several sides, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

“The superiority in fire power of the occupiers is still very much in evidence,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “They have simply brought in all their reserves to hit us.”

Russian forces have been trying to encircle Lysychansk since they captured Severodonetsk, on the opposite side of the Siverskyi Donets River, last week after weeks of heavy fighting.

In Severodonetsk, residents have emerged from their basements and are sifting through the rubble of their ruined city as they look to rebuild.

Despite yielding ground and taking punishing losses in the eastern Donbas in recent weeks, Ukraine hopes to inflict enough damage to exhaust Russia’s advancing army and have counter-attacked in the south of the region.

Ukraine’s western allies have been sending weapons and the Kyiv government was given another boost with the United States saying it would provide a further $800 million (€764 million) in weapons and military aid. — Reuters