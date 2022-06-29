Ukraine needs more weapons and money, Zelenskiy tells Nato

Gravediggers bury the coffin bearing the remains of Sergiy Kabashnyy (48) in Bucha, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. Mr Kabashnyy was killed while trying to evacuate relatives from the nearby village of Myroteske in March; his body had previously been buried in a mass grave before it was identified. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Nato leaders on Wednesday his country needed more weapons and money to defend itself against Russia and warned Moscow’s ambitions did not stop at Ukraine.

“This is not a war being waged by Russia against only Ukraine. This is a war for the right to dictate conditions in Europe — for what the future world order will be like,” he said in a virtual address to a summit of the Western defence alliance in Madrid.

“That is why it is absolutely necessary to support Ukraine, even now, with weapons, finances and political sanctions against Russia, which will stop its ability to pay for the war.”

He said Ukraine needed modern missile and air defence systems. “By providing them to us, you can completely break Russia’s tactics to destroy cities and terrorise civilians,” he said.

At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile.

Photographs showed smoke billowing from a four-storey building with its upper floor partly destroyed.

Elsewhere, the Moscow-imposed military-civilian administration in Ukraine’s Kherson region said it had begun preparations for a referendum on joining Russia, Russian state news agency Tass reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Mr Zelenskiy, accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin Tuesday of becoming “a terrorist” leading a “terrorist state” and urged Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations.

In a virtual address to the UN security council, Mr Zelenskiy urged the UN to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable.

He said urgent action was needed “to make Russia stop the killing spree,” warning that otherwise Russia’s “terrorist activity” will spread to other countries, singling out the Baltic states and Poland.

The Ukraine president also called for the United Nations to visit the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk.

“I suggest the United Nations send either a special representative, or the secretary general of the United Nations . . . so the UN could independently find out information and see that this indeed was a Russian missile strike,” he said of Monday’s attack that killed at least 18 people.

Rescuers continued to work through the devastation left behind by the strike in Kremenchuk, with dozens of people still missing.

The Russian army claimed Tuesday it had hit a nearby weapons depot with the explosion sparking the blaze at the shopping centre, which according to Moscow was “not operational” at the time.

Sweden and Finland on Wednesday looked set for fast-track membership of Nato after Turkey lifted a veto on them joining, while concerns about Russia and China are pushing the US-led alliance to approve a broader strategy for the next decade.

After talks in Madrid, Turkish president Tayyip Edrogan on Tuesday agreed with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts a series of security measures to allow the two Nordic countries to progress in their bid to join Nato.

“We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members,” Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said of the two countries, who overturned decades of neutrality to apply to join the alliance in mid-May.

While the agreement removed a major hurdle to the Nordic nations joining, their bid must now be approved by the member states’ parliaments, a process that could take some time. — Agencies