Russian missile strike on residential building kills at least three in Ukraine

Gravediggers bury the coffin bearing the remains of Sergiy Kabashnyy (48) in Bucha, Ukraine, on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. Mr Kabashnyy was killed while trying to evacuate relatives from the nearby village of Myroteske in March; his body had previously been buried in a mass grave before it was identified. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile.

Photographs showed smoke billowing from a four-storey building with its upper floor partly destroyed.

Elsewhere, the Moscow-imposed military-civilian administration in Ukraine’s Kherson region said it had begun preparations for a referendum on joining Russia, Russian state news agency Tass reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin Tuesday of becoming “a terrorist” leading a “terrorist state” and urged Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations.

In a virtual address to the UN security council, Mr Zelenskiy urged the UN to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable.

He said urgent action was needed “to make Russia stop the killing spree,” warning that otherwise Russia’s “terrorist activity” will spread to other countries, singling out the Baltic states and Poland.

The Ukraine president also called for the United Nations to visit the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk.

“I suggest the United Nations send either a special representative, or the secretary general of the United Nations . . . so the UN could independently find out information and see that this indeed was a Russian missile strike,” he said of Monday’s attack that killed at least 18 people.

Rescuers continued to work through the devastation left behind by the strike in Kremenchuk, with dozens of people still missing.

The Russian army claimed Tuesday it had hit a nearby weapons depot with the explosion sparking the blaze at the shopping centre, which according to Moscow was “not operational” at the time. — Agencies