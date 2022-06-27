Russian missile strike hit crowded shopping centre in Ukraine, says Zelenskiy

Video footage of a missile strike on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, posted by president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Instagram. Image: Instagram

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

He said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

“It’s useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia,” Mr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

City mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said the strike had caused deaths and injuries, but gave no figures. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Mr Zelenskiy’s office, said at least two people were killed and 20 wounded in the strike. He said nine of the wounded were in a serious condition.

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before Russia’s February 24th invasion of Ukraine, is the site of Ukraine’s biggest oil refinery.

Russian forces were fighting on Monday to capture Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province, after Moscow-backed separatists said they were advancing on multiple fronts.

In a victory for Kremlin’s campaign, Lysychansk’s twin city of Sievierodonetsk, the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting, fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday. Russian missiles also struck Kyiv for the first time in weeks on Sunday, attacks condemned by US president Joe Biden as “barbarism”.

Tass news agency on Sunday quoted a separatist official as saying Moscow’s forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and were isolating Ukrainian defenders.

Reuters could not confirm the report.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian forces were using artillery to try to cut off Lysychansk from the south but made no mention of separatists entering the city.

Russian assault aircraft struck near Lysychansk, the general staff added in its update on Monday.

“Lysychansk, it was a horror, the last week,” said Elena, an elderly woman from the city who was among dozens of evacuees who arrived in the Ukrainian-held town of Pokrovsk by bus from frontline areas. “I already told my husband if I die, please bury me behind the house,” she added.

The RIA agency quoted a separatist official as saying separatist forces had evacuated more than 250 people, including children, on Sunday from Sievierodonetsk’s Azot chemical plant.

The industrial area was the last part of Sievierodonetsk held by Ukrainian forces before they withdrew.

Luhansk and neighbouring Donetsk make up Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region — the country’s industrial heartland. — Reuters