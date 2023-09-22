Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives in Canada following US visit

US president Joe Biden welcomes Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Oval Office of the White House on September 21st, 2023. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Canada to rally support for his country in its war against Russia.

Mr Zelenskiy will meet prime minister Justin Trudeau and address the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, Mr Trudeau’s office said in a statement late on Thursday, after Mr Zelenskiy’s US visit wrapped up.

Mr Zelenskiy will visit Canada from September 21st to 22nd. While in Canada, he will also visit Toronto to meet Canadian business leaders to strengthen private-sector investment in Ukraine’s future

Canada is one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters in the war against Russia and is set to announce during the visit that it is sending more weapons to Ukraine, according to a government official.

“Canada will continue to support Ukraine as long as it takes and we will always stand firm to defend the rule of law and the international rules based order,” Mr Trudeau told reporters in New York on Thursday.

Ihor Michalchyshyn, executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress lobby group, said Canada was influential given its membership of both the Group of Seven countries and Nato and noted all Canadian political parties support Ukraine.

There are 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent in Canada, the third most after Ukraine and Russia.

Mr Zelenskiy was in Washington on Thursday where he met US lawmakers and President Joe Biden, a day after addressing the UN Security Council in-person for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader appealed to US politicians on Thursday for continued support in the war with Russia amid Republican scepticism over whether Congress should approve a new round of aid for his country.

The US has sent some $113 billion (€106 billion) in security and humanitarian aid to help Mr Zelenskiy’s government since Russia invaded in February 2022.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration was focused on making sure there was the necessary support and resources for Ukraine. – Agencies