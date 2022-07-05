Australian police arrest 12 members of religious group over death of eight-year-old girl

Queensland police allege that the parents of Elizabeth Rose Struhs, who had type 1 diabetes, began withholding insulin six days before her death. Photograph: Sebastien Cote/Getty Images

Twelve members of a religious group in Australia have been arrested after the death of an eight-year-old girl, who police say was denied life-saving medication in the belief she would be healed by God.

Elizabeth Rose Struhs had type 1 diabetes and died in her family’s Rangeville home, west of Brisbane, on January 7th. Queensland police allege her parents, who have previously been charged with murder, began withholding insulin six days earlier.

Police allege paramedics were not called to the scene until 5.30pm the next day, with the Courier Mail reporting members of the church group believed she would be resurrected.

The girl’s parents, Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs and Jason Richard Struhs, were charged with murder and torture offences earlier this year. They have not yet entered pleas, and will remain in custody until their next hearing at the Toowoomba magistrates court, due later this month. They are also charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

Police allege others bear culpability in Elizabeth’s death.

Tuesday’s arrests were of other members of their small and tightly-knit religious group who were allegedly present when the eight-year-old died, reportedly singing and praying to God to heal her.

Det Acting Supt Garry Watts alleged all 12 were aware of Elizabeth’s condition, were present during the course of those fateful six days and did not take any steps to provide medical assistance. He said the religious group comprised three families and that those arrested included seven women and five men.

Two were in their 60s, a man and a woman, one was a 19-year-old man and the rest were in their 20s and 30s. All were arrested in a Harristown home.

Elizabeth’s sister Jayde Struhs, the eldest of eight siblings, told a televsion current affairs programme earlier this year that the group referred to themselves as The Saints.

Ms Struhs (23) said the group formed as a breakaway from a more mainstream church which they believed to be corrupt and which had become stricter over the years.

They did not celebrate Christmas, rejected medical intervention and believed their one purpose was to serve God. “They’re extreme. They’re small. Controlled,” she said.

Supt Watts said that in nearly 40 years of policing he had not dealt with “a matter like this”.

“It’s a very complex investigation and I’m not aware of a similar event in Queensland, let alone in Australia,” he said.

The detective said a multi-unit investigation including child protection, child trauma and homicide investigators, called Operation Uniform Music, had put together the six-month investigation that led to a total of 14 arrests.

The 12 arrested this week were expected to face court on Wednesday, when police said they would argue against any bail applications. – Guardian