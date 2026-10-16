Gen Z protesters are pouring on to India’s streets as dissent surges. What comes next?

For the first time in 12 years, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s political invincibility faces a serious, enduring challenge from large numbers of Generation Z protesters and a resurgent Opposition, now united in taking to the streets to protest alleged electoral malpractice.

Tens of thousands of disaffected young Indians have rallied under the banner of the satirical Cockroach Janata (People’s) Party or CJP, formed in May after Chief Justice Surya Kant likened the country’s unemployed youths to “cockroaches”. Thereafter, the CJP tapped into anger over endemic unemployment and an education system seen as failing their generation.

Its July protests in central New Delhi over widespread irregularities in government medical college entrance exams taken by millions forced education minister Dharmendra Pradhan out of office – the first such departure from Modi’s cabinet since 2014.

The CJP has now joined opposition parties in protests across Delhi over a September Indian Express newspaper investigation that exposed internal dissent within the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged voter-roll manipulation to favour Modi’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in key state elections. The protests have since spread nationwide.

What exactly are these protesters demanding?

They are calling for the immediate resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of overseeing a politically motivated voter-list review launched in 2025 — off–cially termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) — at –he behest of Modi and his powerful home minister, Amit Shah.

The demonstrators allege that Kumar unilaterally oversaw the deletion of over 130 million names from voter rolls, without consulting his two fellow election commissioners, to favour the BJP at the hustings. The ECI denies all political manipulation, maintaining that the SIR was intended to remove the names of deceased or untraceable voters and eliminate duplicate entries.

Is this a turning point in Modi’s political fortunes?

Speculation about the imminent downfall of his BJP-led government is premature, given its comfortable parliamentary majority, but the protesters have dealt a rude blow to Modi’s aura of invincibility and omnipotence. For a PM accustomed to setting and dominating the political agenda, being forced on to the defensive over the integrity of the electoral process that brought him to office is no small setback – and could eventually prove politically calamitous for Modi.

Another measure of relief for the government is the legal protection Kumar enjoys under a 2023 law passed by the BJP government, granting him immunity from prosecution for all acts performed in his official capacity. Removing him would require a lengthy parliamentary process that the opposition lacks the numbers to initiate successfully, leaving voluntary resignation as the sole route to his early departure.

What happens next?

More protests, it seems. The leader of the cockroach youth movement, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained by police on Friday as authorities cracked down on fresh antigovernment protests in the Indian capital.

Dipke was detained before a planned Friday evening demonstration he had called in central Delhi, urging supporters of the movement to come out and hold up the Indian flag.

India’s supreme court will eventually have a deciding say in this dispute, as legal challenges over the voters’ revision persist. But the larger political battle will focus on whether the government and the ECI can restore public confidence in the electoral process and conversely, whether the opposition and the CJP can convert street anger into sustained political pressure on the government.

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