Asia-Pacific

At least 28 killed after school roof collapses in Pakistan

Victims include 27 students, most aged under 13

A volunteer clears the way for an ambulance transporting injured school children following a roof collapse at a school in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photograph: Maaz Awan/AP
A volunteer clears the way for an ambulance transporting injured school children following a roof collapse at a school in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photograph: Maaz Awan/AP
Thu Oct 15 2026 - 09:291 MIN READ

At least 27 students, most younger than 13, were ‌killed in Pakistan on Thursday, along with a teacher, when a school roof ​collapsed during classes in the northwestern city of Peshawar, authorities said, warning that the death toll could rise.

Television images showed ambulances rushing to ​the site at the privately-run Al-Khair Education Center school while rescuers pulled bloodied students ⁠from the rubble.

“We have taken out at least ‌45 ‌children,” ​said district emergency officer Iftikhar Khan, adding that some more children were reported to be buried ⁠in the rubble.

Rescue ​teams were working to extricate ​bodies and take the injured to hospital, said government official ‌Bilal Faizi.

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Twenty injured and most ​of the dead were brought to the city’s Lady Reading ⁠Hospital, its spokesperson, Mohammad ⁠Asim, said.

A ​rescue official said the ceiling came down on the students after the roof of a higher floor collapsed, crumpling the two storeys.

Authorities said an investigation had been ordered to determine the cause.

Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed said he feared the death toll could rise ‌as just 47 ⁠of the 110 students in three classrooms at the time had been rescued.

“It was a weak building ‌structure,” Saeed added. “Its roof was overweight with construction on a weak structure ​that caused the collapse.”

There was no immediate comment ​from school officials. - Reuters

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