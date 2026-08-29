Flooding death toll rises to more than 600 as UK sends rapid response team to Nepal

Damaged buildings in the Nuwakot district in Nepal. Photograph: Atul Loke/The New York Times

The death toll from the flooding in Nepal has reached more than 600 as the UK announced it is sending a rapid deployment team to provide support.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said on Saturday that 626 people were confirmed dead, while almost 2,500 people were missing.

The latest figures from Chinese state media reported seven people were dead and 554 people were missing on its side of the border.

The District Administration Office in the Nepalese district of Chitwan said it had only been able to identify four of the 233 bodies recovered. It said DNA samples were being taken from the bodies which were “in a state of decomposition and no longer identifiable”.

As the rescue operation entered its fourth day, Nepal Army spokesman Brig Gen Raja Ram Basnet said helicopter operations had been suspended on Saturday until weather conditions improved.

The rapid deployment team from the UK was due to arrive in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu on Saturday to provide support for British nationals and their families.

More than 30 British nationals are among hundreds of people missing and feared dead as rescue efforts continue after flooding in the Rasuwa district, which borders China’s autonomous region of Tibet.

People look at photographs of the missing and dead outside a hospital in Kathmandu. Photograph: Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images

Basnet said rescue efforts were continuing at a hydropower construction plant, where more than 100 people are believed to be trapped in a mud-filled tunnel.

Rescue efforts had been hampered by fears of more flooding from a lake formed by the glacier collapse which sparked the flooding on Wednesday.

[ Nepal flash flood: Irish citizens named on list of missing touristsOpens in new window ]

The Chinese Ministry of Water Resources said water levels had dropped by 10 metres from Thursday morning to Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Two teenagers, a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, are among the 33 British nationals believed to be unaccounted for.

Essex nurse Rajendra Pudasaini, president of the Non-Resident Nepali Association UK, said his relatives were “swept away” by the floods, as he started a fundraiser to support those affected by the disaster.

He told the Press Association that Nepal was witnessing an “irreplaceable loss” and the country was “paying the price for global warming”.

Bishal Nath Upreti, president of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management, described the scene as like a “tsunami from the sky” and said villages had been “completely wiped out”.

Nepalese officials said bridges have been destroyed and nearly 25 miles of roads have been damaged, which has complicated search efforts.

A number of those missing had been making a pilgrimage to the sacred Hindu site of Mount Kailash, Nepalese tour operator The Trekkers’ Society said. – PA