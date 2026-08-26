At least 14 newborn babies die in fire at Pakistan hospital’s maternity ward

Relatives of the victims gather outside the mortuary of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photograph: Sohail Shahzad/EPA

At least 14 newborn babies have died in a fire that broke out in the maternity ward of one of Pakistan’s most prominent hospitals.

The blaze began in the early hours of Wednesday and engulfed the ward at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the biggest state hospital in Islamabad.

A statement by the hospital administration confirmed that 14 newborn babies had died in the fire.

Hospital spokeswoman Dr Aneeza Jalil told Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were on the ward at the time and that “one baby was saved by a doctor”.

Women who had just given birth were forced to run down several flights of stairs to evacuate.

Pakistan’s health minister, Mustafa Kamal, said many of the babies had been in incubators or on oxygen, and that the oxygen canisters had exacerbated the fire.

Kamal suggested that the blaze had been caused by an air conditioner but investigators were still at the scene and authorities have not confirmed the cause. Repair works and construction were ongoing at the hospital.

Sohail Ashraf, the Islamabad chief commissioner, said the emergency call was made just before 7am, with rescue and police teams quickly reaching the scene.

“The fire was immediately brought under control and the children were immediately shifted to the intensive care unit,” said the hospital administration’s statement.

The prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, directed authorities to conduct an ​immediate investigation into the incident, one of the deadliest hospital fires in years.

“Such a situation involving children is irreparable,” Sharif said. “Those responsible should be identified, and the strictest action should be taken.”

Pakistan’s president, Asif Ali Zardari, expressed condolences to the families of the newborn babies. In a statement, he said that the loss of lives was “heartbreaking”.

Fires in large buildings such as factories and shopping malls are frequent in Pakistan, often due to poor safety laws and lax enforcement of building codes. – Guardian