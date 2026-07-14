Bangkok bar fire: death toll reaches 30, negligence investigated as ‘primary theory’

Offerings are left for victims in front of the Rong Beer Ladprao bar in Bangkok. Photograph: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

The Bangkok pub that has become the scene of the city’s deadliest blaze in 17 years has said it will co-operate with an investigation into alleged negligence, as the death toll rose to 30.

The local district office said on Tuesday that three more people died after the devastating fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday.

An initial assessment by disaster officials found that an electrical short ‌circuit in an air conditioner located in the ‌ceiling caused the fire.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of 27 victims, with three yet to be identified. Most are believed to be Thai nationals. Of the injured, 24 are in a critical condition, 15 have moderate injuries and 36 sustained minor injuries and have returned home.

National police chief Kittiratt Phanphet told reporters on Monday: “At this time, police have established negligence as the primary theory guiding their investigation.”

In a statement released on Monday evening on social media, the Rong Beer Na Ladprao pub offered its “deepest apologies for this tragic incident”, and extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.

The pub, in the city’s north, also pledged its full support to the investigation and “transparent fact-finding process”, as officials have flagged inquiries into whether exits were accessible.

Most of the victims were found trapped in windowless bathrooms near one of the rear exits, Kittharath said. That exit was not used, and people may have been blocked from reaching it by a table set up to sell candy, or because it was too dark to find the way out, the police chief said.

Access to another exit near the kitchen might also have been narrowed by shelving units and lockers, according to the chief who visited the scene on Monday.

There were signs that at least some of the exit doors might have been locked, he added.

In a video shared by prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s office during an inspection of the scene, the leader was told a door that was once an exit was bolted, with the proprietor afraid that customers would slip out without paying their bills.

The door had a sign that said “staff only” and could open to the outside, but an official told Anutin customers would not have been aware. “If they had run this ⁠way, it would have been fine,” Anutin responded.

Investigators are also assessing the ceiling above a performance stage, Kittharath said. Police will examine whether flammable materials were used in decorative elements and how electrical wiring was installed across the ceiling.

Video posted on social media showed people fleeing as flames shot out of the single-storey building and black smoke billowed into the sky.

Those who managed to escape through the front doors ran through the flames, sustaining life-altering injuries.

The boyfriend of a woman (31) who ran out of the building while on fire told local news outlet Khaosod that bystanders helped her extinguish the flames. When they were reunited, he said she told him: “I can’t take it any more. I’m in so much pain. Am I still beautiful?”

Many who survived unscathed only did so by luck, like Kaewudon Pongpanee (24), a pub employee who was using a bathroom outside when the fire began. He saw people running away from the flames and began shouting for his brother but “the heat was unbearable, I couldn’t get back in,” he said.

Poungpany’s younger brother Pongpaset Pongpanee, also a worker at the pub, was inside at the time.

Both of the brothers were migrant workers from neighbouring Laos. Poungpany came to the police hospital morgue on Monday to identify the body of his brother.

“I want to bring him home to my parents. My parents are waiting for their kids to come back together, but now one is gone,” he said. – Guardian, additional reporting Associated Press, Reuters