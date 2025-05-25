Turkey and Pakistan discuss increased co-operation in defence, energy and transportation

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pakistan‘s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on Sunday and said the two countries would strive to boost co-operation, particularly in defence, energy and transportation, Mr Erdogan’s office said.

Turkey has strong ties with Pakistan, both being largely Muslim countries and sharing historical links, and expressed solidarity with it during its recent clashes with India.

Mr Erdogan’s office said he told Mr Sharif it was in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase solidarity in education, intelligence sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism.

Turkey’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan, defence minister Yasar Guler and intelligence agency chief Ibrahim Kalin also attended the meeting.

Earlier in May, Mr Erdogan expressed solidarity with Pakistan after India conducted military strikes in response to an attack in Indian Kashmir by Islamist assailants. The clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours were the worst in more than two decades.

Ankara also maintains cordial ties with India but after Mr Erdogan’s expression of support for Pakistan, small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers boycotted Turkish products. - Reuters