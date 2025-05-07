Department of Foreign Affairs advises against travel to Pakistan as tensions mount

Soldiers patrol near the site of a damaged mosque after Indian strikes in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Photograph: Sajjad Qayyum/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising against all travel to Pakistan, including the border areas with India and Afghanistan as tensions escalate in the region.

Irish citizens in Pakistan should always exercise “vigilance and caution” and avoid large public gatherings, it said.

The department’s travel advice for both Pakistan and India describes the security status in both regions as requiring a “high degree of caution”.

At least 26 people were killed after India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory in several locations on Wednesday.

Pakistan has claimed five Indian fighter jets were shot down after the strikes against Pakistani territory amid the worst fighting between the two nuclear-armed nations for decades.

India claimed to have hit nine targets it described as “terrorist infrastructure” in the attacks on Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir. India said it struck infrastructure used by militants linked to last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir. Twenty-six men were killed after Islamist assailants target Hindu tourists.

Tensions have soared between the neighbours since the attack, which India has blamed Pakistan for backing.

The DFA’s travel advice for India states that Irish citizens should exercise caution in public places, stay alert, monitor local news reports and to follow the advice of local authorities.

It said there may be flight delays and disruptions and travellers should contact their airline for up-to-date information.

It is also continuing to advise against all travel to Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, or Manipur.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising against all travel to parts of Pakistan, including the border areas with India and Afghanistan, the province of Balochistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

It said there is a “high risk” of terrorism in Pakistan, including in big cities.

“Avoid staying near the border areas and exercise caution,” it said. “Stay up to date via the media, local authorities, your hotel, travel agency or airline. Always follow the instructions of the local authorities.”