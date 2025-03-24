South Korean court reinstates impeached PM Han Duck-soo as acting president

South Korean acting president Han Duck-soo: 'I believe the people are making it very clear, in one voice, that the extreme confrontation in politics must stop.' Photograph: Ahn Young-joon/AFP via Getty Images

South Korea’s constitutional court reinstated prime minister Han Duck-soo to the post of acting president on Monday, striking down his impeachment as he pledged to focus on steering Asia’s fourth-biggest economy through a US “trade war”.

The ruling, which comes amid months of political turmoil in the country, returns Mr Han to power immediately. He took over as acting leader from president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over his imposition of martial law in December.

“I believe the people are making it very clear, in one voice, that the extreme confrontation in politics must stop,” said Mr Han, who thanked the court for its “wise decision” and the cabinet for its hard work while he was suspended.

“As acting president, I will do my best to maintain stable state administration, and devote all wisdom and capabilities to safeguard national interests in the trade war,” Mr Han said in televised comments.

READ MORE

South Korea, one of the world’s top exporters, has been bracing for the potential impact of a range of threatened tariffs under US president Donald Trump.

South Korea has already seen US tariffs on steel and aluminium and has been seeking an exemption from reciprocal US tariffs next month. Earlier this month, Mr Trump singled out South Korea for applying high tariffs on US exports.

Mr Yoon’s martial law declaration plunged the key US military ally into its greatest political crisis in decades, and sparked a leadership vacuum amid spiralling impeachments, resignations, and criminal indictments for a range of top officials.

Mr Han had initially lasted less than two weeks in the post and was impeached and suspended on December 27th after clashing with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to appoint three more justices to the constitutional court.

The justices on the court ruled on Monday seven to one to strike down the impeachment.

Finance minister Choi Sang-mok had assumed the position of acting president while the cases of Mr Yoon and Mr Han were before the constitutional court.

Mr Han (75) had served in leadership positions for more than three decades under five presidents, both conservative and liberal.

In a country sharply divided by partisan rhetoric, Mr Han is a rare example of an official whose varied career transcended party lines.

Still, the opposition-led parliament accused him of not doing enough to thwart Mr Yoon’s decision to declare martial law, an accusation he denied.

Lee Jae-myung, head of the opposition Democratic Party, urged the constitutional court to swiftly make a decision on Mr Yoon’s impeachment.

The court is expected to rule within days. Mr Yoon also faces a separate criminal trial on charges of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law. If Mr Yoon is removed, a new presidential election will be held within 60 days.

“The court’s continued delay in ruling is fuelling concern and conflict,” said Mr Lee, who opinion polls suggest would win an election if Mr Yoon is removed.

South Korea has seen huge, mostly peaceful, rallies both in support of Mr Yoon and calling for his removal in recent months.

Lim Ji-bong, a law professor at Sogang University, said he expects the court to remove Mr Yoon. The justices will want to show they can be “united to make a bold decision to stop deepening national divisions”, he said.

The unexpected imposition of martial law on December 3rd and the ensuing political upheaval sent shockwaves through South Korea, and raised concern among allies such as the United States under former president Joe Biden, who had seen Mr Yoon as a key partner in efforts to counter China and North Korea.

The martial law in the end lasted only about six hours after lawmakers defied a security cordon around parliament and voted to reject the declaration. − Reuters