Heatwave kills nearly 200 homeless people in India’s capital New Delhi

Residents fill their containers with water supplied by a municipal tanker in New Delhi amid a searing heatwave. Photograph: Money Sharma/AFP

The heatwave gripping northern India has killed nearly 200 homeless people in New Delhi over the last week, a group dedicated to helping the homeless said on Thursday, as the country grapples with record high summer temperatures.

As many as 52 bodies were brought to hospitals in the past two days, the Times of India reported on Thursday, adding that most of them were poor people who lived and worked in the open. The New Delhi metropolitan area has a population of about 32 million.

A total of 192 homeless people died in New Delhi between June 11th and June 19th, according to government figures shared by non-profit organisation Centre for Holistic Development, higher than in previous years.

“The poorest bear the cost of such climate change. Most of these people live below flyovers and out in the open and have no protection against the heat. These are mostly heatwave deaths,” Sunil Kumar Aledia, who runs the centre.

India has recorded more than 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases this summer and at least 110 confirmed deaths between March 1st and June 18th, when northwest and eastern India recorded more than twice the usual number of heatwave days.

"A prolonged summer should be classified as a natural disaster," The Hindu newspaper said in an editorial on Thursday, pointing to water shortages and record power demand.

The health ministry ordered federal and state institutions to ensure immediate attention to patients, while hospitals were directed to make more beds available.

The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures for this month as well, and Delhi saw its warmest night in over 50 years on Wednesday, with a minimum temperature of 35.2 degrees, data from the weather department showed.

Temperatures, however, dropped nearly 6 degrees to 37 degrees on Thursday in New Delhi after rain brought respite from the heat, weather department data showed. - Reuters

