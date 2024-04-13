Sydney attack: At least five dead, including assailant, at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre

Five people have died and a small child has been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack in a Sydney shopping centre in Australia, New South Wales Police said.

Anthony Cooke, assistant commissioner of New South Wales Police, told a press conference: “I’m advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender.

“There are more than several other people who have been conveyed to hospital – a number of those are in serious and or critical conditions at this stage and I do not have further information in relation to descriptions of those people.

“I know one of them is a small child.”

Mr Cooke said: “A man walked into Westfield at Bondi Junction, he left the centre very shortly after and returned at about 20 past three; as he moved through the centre he engaged with about nine people.

“It is clear that during that engagement he caused harm to those people, we believe by stabbing them with a weapon he was carrying.

“Very clearly a range of reports were made on the incident, police attended promptly – a single unit officer, inspector of police, was nearby, attended, (and) went into the centre directed by a range of people.

“She confronted the offender who had moved, by this stage, to level five.

“As she continued to walk quickly behind to catch up with him he turned to face her, raised a knife, she discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one of the witnesses said.

One witness said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

New South Wales state police said a police operation was under way but did not provide further details.

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area. – Reuters/PA

