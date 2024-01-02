Japan Airlines plane goes on fire after ‘possible crash’ with coast guard aircraft

A Japan Airlines aircraft with passengers still on board was on fire on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Image: X

A Japan Airlines aircraft with passengers on board went on fire on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.

The airline said all 379 passengers and crew on the plane were evacuated.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac and fire crews feverishly trying to extinguish the fire.

The Coast Guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido. – Reuters