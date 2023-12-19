China earthquake: More than 118 killed, rescuers respond amid freezing temperatures

Collapsed buildings are seen after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19th, 2023. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

An overnight earthquake killed at least 118 people in a cold and mountainous region in northwestern China, the country’s state media reported.

Search and rescue operations were under way amid freezing temperatures in Gansu and neighbouring Qinghai provinces on Tuesday. The earthquake left more than 500 people injured, severely damaged houses and roads, and knocked out power and communication lines, according to media reports.

The magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck near the boundary between the two provinces at a relatively shallow depth of six miles just before midnight on Monday, the China earthquake networks centre said.

The US geological survey measured the magnitude at 5.9.

READ MORE

By mid-morning, 105 people had been confirmed dead in Gansu and another 397 injured, including 16 in critical condition, a spokesman for the provincial emergency management department said.

Thirteen others were killed and 182 injured in Qinghai in an area north of the epicentre, according to state media.

Another 20 were missing in Qinghai after being buried in a landslide, the China News Service said.

Tents, folding beds and quilts were being sent to the disaster area, state broadcaster CCTV said. It quoted Chinese leader Xi Jinping as calling for an all-out search-and-rescue effort to minimise the casualties.

The overnight low in the area was minus 15 degrees to minus 9 degrees, the China meteorological administration said.

At least 4,000 firefighters, soldiers and police officers were dispatched in the rescue effort, and the people’s liberation army western theatre set up a command post to direct its work.

A video posted by the ministry of emergency management showed emergency workers in orange uniforms using rods to try to move heavy pieces of what looked like concrete debris at night.

Other night-time videos distributed by state media showed workers lifting out a victim and helping a slightly stumbling person to walk in an area covered with light snow.

CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt in much of the surrounding area, including Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital, about 96km (60 miles) northeast of the epicentre.

The epicentre was about 800 miles southwest of Beijing, the Chinese capital. There were nine aftershocks by 10am, about 10 hours after the initial earthquake, the largest one registering a magnitude of 4.1, a Gansu official said.

Tents are set up for people evacuated after an earthquake in Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province on December 19th, 2023. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The remote and mountainous area is home to several predominantly Muslim ethnic groups and near some Tibetan communities.

Earthquakes are somewhat common in the mountainous area of western China that rises up to form the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau.

Last year in September, at least 74 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million residents were under a Covid-19 lockdown.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The tremor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials. – AP