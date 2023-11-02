Taoiseach visits demilitarised zone dividing the Korean Peninsula

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has visited the demilitarised zone dividing the Korean Peninsula, stepping briefly into what is technically the territory of North Korea. Mr Varadkar’s visit to the demilitarised zone – or DMZ – took place a day before the Taoiseach meets the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, during a high level trade mission to the country.

The Taoiseach received a detailed briefing from military officers about the security situation at the world’s most heavily fortified border. He stepped into what is technically North Korean territory when he visited one of the buildings that straddles the border, where negotiations between the two sides are conducted.

“The global outlook is increasingly uncertain with Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, I was keen to see at first hand the impact of one of the longest-running frozen conflicts in the world,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The situation at the demilitarised zone in Korea continues to have implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and the wider Asia Pacific region. This frozen conflict and the threat posed by a nuclearised North Korea continues to have serious consequences for millions of people. The demilitarised zone in Korea is a sobering reminder of the importance of multilateralism and peacekeeping.

“This visit to the demilitarised zone comes ahead of my meeting with President Yoon, as we will discuss the importance of countries working together through international bodies like the United Nations on global issues like climate change and sustainable development. We will also discuss the global security situation, not least on the Korean Peninsula and the wider region. It is also an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations as we celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and South Korea, as likeminded counties.”

As part of the Team Ireland Trade Mission Week, the Taoiseach has joined Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Simon Coveney, the Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine Charlie McConalogue, and the Minister for Further & Higher Education Simon Harris, who arrived in Korea earlier in the week.