Row in India over suggestions government may formally designate India as Bharat

The Bharat Mandapam G20 venue in Delhi, India, on Tuesday. The 18th G20 summit will take place from September 9th to September 10th, 2023. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

A major row has erupted between prime minister Narendra Modi’s administration and the opposition over suggestions that the government may formally designate India as Bharat, its original Sanskrit name.

The wrangle over the name change was triggered by an invite to a dinner party on Saturday sent by president Droupadi Murmu to world leaders attending a G20 summit in New Delhi, which begins later this week. Mr Murmu is referred to as “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India” in the invitations.

The move is seen as part of efforts by Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to erase what it deems to be colonial names from Indian society.

“The word ‘India’ is an abuse given to us by the British, whereas ‘Bharat’ is a symbol of our ancient culture,” said senior BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday. “There should be a change in our constitution and the word ‘Bharat’ should be added to it,” he said, referring to the country’s name thousands of years ago in Hindu epics such as the Mahabharta.

The MP’s views were endorsed by several federal BJP ministers and state chief ministers, fuelling speculation that a special five-day parliament session summoned by the government on September 18th would produce a resolution officially changing India’s name to Bharat.

“The name of my country was Bharat and will always remain Bharat,” said junior minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar. “If the [opposition] Congress Party has a problem with this they should find a cure for it themselves.”

Other opposition leaders said that while the move to change India’s name had been rumbling on since the BJP came to power in 2014, it had gained impetus in recent weeks. This was after 26 opposition parties, led by the Congress Party, had banded together as the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (India) in advance of general elections in early 2024.

“These people [BJP] are so upset with the India alliance that they will even change the name of the country,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Tuesday. “If tomorrow we name our alliance ‘Bharat’ will they change the name ‘Bharat’ as well?”

During nearly two centuries of British rule, which ended in 1947, the country was officially known as India, deriving its name from the river Indus – now in Pakistan – which marked the colonial governments western borders.

After independence the framers of the constitution, in deference to the country’s linguistic, historical and cultural diversity, opted to call it both Bharat and India. The latter

became the more commonly used name, domestically and internationally. Bharat continued to be used mostly in Hindi and other languages, especially in literature and poetry.

Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor said he hoped that the BJP would not completely dispense with the name India, which he said has “incalculable brand value built up over centuries”. He suggested using both names rather than relinquishing claims to a name that was recognised around the world.