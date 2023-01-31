Death toll from Pakistan mosque bombing rises to 83

The bombing in the northwestern city of Peshawar also wounded more than 150 people. Photograph: Zubair Khan/AP

The death toll from Monday’s suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar has risen to 83, a Pakistani hospital spokesman said.

Mohammad Asim, the spokesman, said more bodies were retrieved from the rubble of the mosque overnight and early on Tuesday, and several of those critically injured died in hospital.

“Most of them were policemen,” Mr Asim said of the victims.

Bilal Faizi, the chief rescue official, said rescue teams are still carefully removing the rubble at the site of the mosque – located inside a police compound in a high-security zone of the city – as more people are believed trapped inside after the roof caved in from the explosion.

READ MORE

He said the bombing in the northwestern city of Peshawar also wounded more than 150 people. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound in a high-security zone with other government buildings.

On Tuesday mourners were burying the bombing victims at different graveyards in Peshawar and elsewhere.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque when the incident occurred. Photograph: Maaz Ali/AFP via Getty Images

“The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan,” tweeted prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, who visited the injured in Peshawar and vowed “stern action” against those behind the bombing.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying their pain “cannot be described in words”.

Pakistan, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has seen a surge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their ceasefire with government forces.

Monday’s assault on a Sunni mosque inside the police facility was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest. Many were injured when the roof came down, according to Zafar Khan, a police officer, and rescuers had to remove mounds of debris to reach worshippers still trapped under the rubble.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Pakistani Taliban have a strong presence, and the city has been the scene of frequent militant attacks. – AP