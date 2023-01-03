China warns of ‘counter-measures’ as countries introduce Covid testing

Beijing has condemned the introduction of Covid-19 testing on passengers arriving in some countries from China. Photograph: EPA

Beijing has condemned the introduction of Covid-19 testing on passengers arriving in some countries from China, and threatened its own counter-measures.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take counter-measures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

Meanwhile, travellers testing positive for Covid after arriving in the UK from China will not be forced to quarantine, a cabinet minister said.

Britain’s transport secretary Mark Harper said the move to test those coming into the country on flights from China is about “collecting information” due to the Beijing government refusing to share its own coronavirus data.

The senior Conservative MP’s comments confirmed details reported by the Independent in the UK.

Testing will be voluntary for those arriving at Heathrow – the only UK airport with direct flights from China reportedly offering tests, the news site also said.

Mr Harper, asked if those who test positive after arriving in the UK will be required to quarantine, told British radio station LBC: “No, because what we are doing is we are collecting that information for surveillance purposes.”

The cabinet minister, who campaigned against stringent restrictions from the backbenches during the pandemic, added: “The policy for arrivals from China is primarily about collecting information that the Chinese government is not sharing with the international community.”

Under measures announced by Britain’s health secretary Steve Barclay, passengers flying from China into England from Thursday will be required to take a Covid test before boarding a plane.

The government will also carry out surveillance testing of a sample of passengers to try to spot new variants of the virus which could pose a threat.

There are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland but ministers said they are working with the devolved administrations to implement the measures UK-wide.

The move comes as Beijing prepares to start reissuing passports and visas for overseas trips after lifting its zero-Covid controls – a decision that has lead to a large surge in infections.

The World Health Organisation has urged Chinese health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the outbreak.

The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a technical advisory group meeting on Tuesday. It has also asked China to share data on hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

Ahead of the meeting, a WHO spokesperson said that a “detailed discussion” was expected about circulating variants in China, and globally, with Chinese scientists expected to make a presentation.

On Wednesday, European Union government health officials will hold talks on a co-ordinated response to the surge in Covid-19 infections in China, the Swedish EU presidency said on Monday, after December talks concluded with no decisions on the matter.

At a similar meeting on December 29th, held online among more than 100 representatives from EU governments, EU health agencies and the WHO, Italy urged the rest of the EU to follow its lead and test travellers from China for Covid, with Beijing poised to lift travel restrictions on January 8th.

But others in the 27-nation EU said they saw no need to do so despite China’s decision to loosen its pandemic restrictions amid a wave of new infections.

The European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a letter to EU governments on December 29th they should consider immediately scaling up genomic sequencing of Covid-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including at airports, to detect any new variants, given the surge in infections in China.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said last week it did not currently recommend measures on travellers from China. – Agencies