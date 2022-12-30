Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi for seven more years as secretive trials end

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday convicted deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on five counts of corruption and jailed her for a combined seven years, a source familiar with her trial said, wrapping up the last remaining cases against her.

In a court session held behind closed doors, Ms Suu Kyi, who was arrested during a coup in February 2021, was found guilty of offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while she was Myanmar’s de facto leader, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. A spokesperson for the ruling junta could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Nobel Peace Prize winner for her decades-long campaign for democracy in Myanmar, Ms Suu Kyi has spent much of her political life in detention under military governments.

Friday’s verdict adds to sentences of at least 26 years handed down since December of last year. The judge ordered that Ms Suu Kyi serve seven more years in jail. The five charges against her each carried a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Western countries have dismissed the trials as a sham designed to keep the junta's biggest enemy at bay amid widespread resistance to its rule.

Myanmar migrant workers living in Thailand hold pictures of Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok earlier this month. Photograph: EPA

Absurd

Ms Suu Kyi led Myanmar for five years from 2015 during a period of tentative democracy that came after the military ended its 49-year rule, only for it to wrest back control early last year to stop Ms Suu Kyi’s government from starting a second term. She has already been convicted of a range of offences in the past 13 months, all of which she has described as absurd.

The offences included breaking Covid-19 restrictions while campaigning, illegally owning radio equipment, incitement, breaching a state secrets law and trying to influence the country’s election commission.

The junta has insisted the charges are legitimate and that Ms Suu Kyi, who has been held in the annex of a jail in the capital Naypyitaw, has been given due process by an independent court.

The military removed Ms Suu Kyi’s government from power on the grounds that it failed to address alleged irregularities in a 2020 election that her party won in a landslide. - Reuters