Covid tests for Chinese visitors ‘discriminatory’, says state media

Chinese state-media said Covid-19 testing requirements imposed by several countries in response to a surging wave of infections were “discriminatory”.

Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and testing, China abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on December 7th, and a wave of infections erupted across the country.

Some countries have been taken aback by the scale of China’s outbreak and expressed scepticism over Beijing’s Covid statistics, with the United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan imposing Covid tests for travellers from China.

“The real intention is to sabotage China’s three years of Covid-19 control efforts and attack the country’s system,” state-run tabloid Global Times said in an article late on Thursday, calling the restrictions “unfounded” and “discriminatory”.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from January 8th, but it will still demand a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departure.

Italy on Thursday urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead, but France, Germany and Portugal have said they saw no need for new restrictions, while Austria has stressed the economic benefits of Chinese tourists' return to Europe.

The United States have raised concerns about potential mutations of the virus as it sweeps through the world's most populous country, as well as over China's data transparency.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering sampling wastewater from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported one new Covid death for Thursday, same as the day before – numbers which do not match the experience of other countries after they reopened.

China’s official death toll of 5,247 since the pandemic began compares with more than one million deaths in the United States. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million, has reported more than 11,000 deaths.

UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from Covid. Cumulative deaths in China since December 1st have likely reached 100,000, with infections totalling 18.6 million, it said.

Airfinity expects China’s Covid infections to reach their first peak on January 13th, with 3.7 million cases a day.

China has said it only counts deaths of Covid patients caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure as Covid-related.

The relatively low death count is also inconsistent with the surging demand reported by funeral homes in several Chinese cities.

The lifting of restrictions, after widespread protests against them in November, has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the country, with scenes of people on intravenous drips by the roadside and lines of hearses outside crematoria fuelling public concern.

Health experts say China has been caught ill-prepared by the abrupt U-turn in policies long championed by President Xi Jinping. – Reuters