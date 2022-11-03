Imran Khan: Pakistan’s former prime minister wounded after shooting at protest - local media report

Last month, Pakistan’s election commission has barred Khan from holding office for allegedly incorrectly declaring his assets. Photograph: Arif Ali/Getty Images

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country’s east, multiple local news channels said.

Mr Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

His aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Pakistan’s election commission barred Mr Khan from holding office for allegedly incorrectly declaring his assets.

Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party confirmed the election commission’s judgment, adding that it would challenge the decision in Islamabad’s high court.

Mr Khan was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif in April after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament.– Reuters

More to follow...