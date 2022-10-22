Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao led out of Congress

China's president Xi Jinping (R) sits besides Premier Li Keqiang (2L) as former president Hu Jintao (2R) is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony of the 20th China's Communist Party's Congress in Beijing on October 22nd, 2022. Photograph: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted off stage during the closing session of a major Communist Party congress, where the 79-year-old had been prominently seated next to President Xi Jinping.

Mr Hu was helped out of his seat about halfway through proceedings in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday, in a dramatic moment both captured on camera and witnessed by more than 2,000 people present.

The incident saw Mr Xi turning toward Mr Hu as he prepared to leave. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the national legislature’s Standing Committee — who was sitting on Hu’s other side — tried to physically assist the former leader, until party secretariat chief Wang Huning gestured for him to stand down.

Mr Hu, who turns 80 in December, has looked increasingly frail in recent public appearances and seemed confused as he was led off stage. He stopped briefly to exchange some words with Mr Xi, who nodded in response, and tapped outgoing Premier Li Keqiang on the back.

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said Mr Hu’s unscripted departure was unlikely to represent a political statement.

“I think this is a health issue, Mr Wu said. “Hu is more of a lying-flat type, he doesn’t want much. I don’t think he’s expressing anger at Mr Xi.

Mr Xi on Saturday moved closer to securing an unprecedented third term in office by announcing a Central Committee featuring a host of his loyalists. That paves the way for him to consolidate control over the country’s most powerful positions when they are unveiled Sunday.

The 200-member body was revealed shortly after the final session of the party congress and saw Mr Xi cast aside retirement rules that have dictated who governs the world’s second-largest economy for the past three decades. — Bloomberg