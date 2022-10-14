Dissidents in China detained and harassed ahead of party congress

Security personnel march in front of Tiananmen Gate ahead of China's 20th Communist party congress in Beijing on October 13th, 2022. Photograph: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese authorities have stepped up surveillance and harassment of government critics as part of a crackdown on dissent ahead of the Communist party’s upcoming 20th congress.

On Thursday, a rare protest in Beijing against the Communist party and its policies stoked political tensions just three days before the congress which will reanoint China’s president, Xi Jinping, as the party leader for the next decade.

Photos and videos emerged on social media show two banners hanging from an overpass of a major thoroughfare in the northwest corner of the Chinese capital. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the bridge.

“We want food, not PCR tests. We want freedom, not lockdowns. We want respect, not lies. We want reform, not a cultural revolution. We want a vote, not a leader. We want to be citizens, not slaves,” reads one.

A second banner called for a boycott of schools and strikes and the removal of Mr Xi.

Since mid-September, numerous activists and petitioners seeking to lobby the government have been detained or put under house arrest across China, while many human rights lawyers have been intimidated, harassed and followed by agents.

They say authorities, wary that their criticisms of the government could lead to social discontent and threaten the regime, are pulling out all the stops to silence them ahead of the twice-in-decade event, set to start on Sunday.

Mr Xi is expected to gain an unprecedented third term as a party leader at the congress, sparking the highest level of security to keep any potential disruption in check.

On Wednesday, lawyer Yu Wensheng, who has spent four years in jail, was barred from going out by security staff at his housing compound. He said police warned him against going to foreign embassies, talking to journalists, or posting on Twitter ahead of the congress. “I guess they’re trying to scare us,” he said, insisting he would not back down.

Another rights lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, who was jailed on subversion charges for defending activists, said authorities had stepped up surveillance on his family in recent days. This week, more agents were deployed to watch and follow his family when they go out and police warned him against airing his opinions, he said. “I guess the surveillance will escalate in the next few days,” he said.

Veteran lawyer Li Heping also received the same treatment. His wife, Wang Qiaoling, said that since mid-September, plainclothes policemen had been guarding their housing compound and police cars follow them whenever they go out. “It is an intimidation strategy to frighten us,” she said.

Another lawyer, Xie Yanyi, said security cameras around his home had all been upgraded in recent days while police cars guard his compound.

A number of petitioners across China who had planned to bring their grievances to Beijing have been forcibly taken from their homes and detained. Police detained many staying near Beijing and forcibly sent them back to their home towns for detention.

One petitioner told Radio Free Asia that police set up checkpoints at railway stations and on roads to block them from entering Beijing. Once found, they would be sent back to their home towns, where they would be detained.

Minsheng Guancha (or Civil Rights & Livelihood Watch, a website that reports human rights violations in China, has documented dozens of cases of activists and petitioners being confined to their homes, forcibly repatriated and detained ahead of the party congress.

Many have been detained for up to 15 days on the vaguely defined charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”.

The Chinese authorities have long used blanket charges such as “provoking trouble” to target those seen as a thorn in the side of the government.

Just two weeks before the congress, the Ministry of Public Security announced that its “100-day” crime busting operation, which started in June, had resulted in 1.43 million people being arrested. — Guardian