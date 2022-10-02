Stampede at Indonesian football match reportedly leaves at least 174 dead

Fans invaded the pitch during clashes between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium. Photograph: Yudha Prabowo/AP

At least 174 people are reported to have died after a crush at an Indonesian football match on Saturday.

Police reportedly tear-gassed some rioting supporters after Arema FC lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java.

The country’s chief security minister Mohammad Mahfud said 42,000 tickets had been told for the 38,000 capacity stadium and posted on Instagram: “To the victims family, our condolences. We also hope that the victims’ families will be patient and continue to co-ordinate with the government officials in the field.

“I need to emphasise that the tragedy of Kanjuruhan is not a clash between Persebaya supporters and Arema. Because Persebaya supporters can’t watch at that match. Supporters in the field are only from Arema.

“Therefore, the victims generally died from pushing, squeezing, trampling, and shortness of breath. There were no victims of beating or harassment between supporters.

“The government has made improvements to the implementation of football matches over time and will continue to improve.”

Fans reportedly ran on to the pitch after the final whistle and police then fired tear gas, leading to the stampede. Tear gas is banned at football stadiums by Fifa.

Rioting spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were overturned and set on fire amid the chaos.

The Indonesian football association (PSSI) has launched an investigation and Indonesia president Joko Widodo has ordered the league to be halted.

“I express my deepest condolences for the football tragedy that took lives in Kanjuruhan, Malang,” he wrote on Twitter. “Due to this incident, I ordered the PSSI football league to be temporarily suspended until evaluation and security improvements were made.”

Nico Afinta, police chief in East Java, said two officers were among the dead and added to a news conference: “It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars.

“We would like to convey that not all of them were anarchic. Only about 3,000 who entered the pitch.”

The wreckage of a car burned during clashes between football fans outside Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang. Photograph: Hendra Permana/AP

In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports included children among the casualties.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a news conference early on Sunday: “We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles.”

More than 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals but many died on the way and during treatment, Mr Afinta said.

He said the death toll is likely to increase because many of the approximately 180 injured who are receiving intensive treatment at various hospitals are deteriorating.

Police fired tear gas to dispel riots. Photograph: Yudha Prabowo/AP

Television reports showed police and rescuers evacuating the injured and carrying the dead to ambulances.

Grieving relatives waited for information about their loved ones at Malang’s Saiful Anwar General Hospital. Others tried to identify the bodies laid out at a morgue.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo expressed his deep condolences for those killed in televised comments on Sunday.

“I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future,” he said. “We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”

He ordered the youth and sports minister, the national police chief and the chairman of the PSSI to carry out a thorough assessment of the match and its security procedures.

He also ordered the PSSI to temporarily suspend Liga 1 until it can be evaluated and security procedures improved.

Youth and sports minister Zainudin Amali also expressed his regret that “this tragedy happened when we were preparing for soccer game activities, both national and international level”.

Indonesia is due to host the 2023 Fifa U-20 World Cup from May 20th to June 11th, with 24 participating teams. As the host, the country automatically qualifies for the cup.

“Unfortunately, this incident has certainly injured our soccer image,” Mr Amali said. – Associated Press