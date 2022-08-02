Taiwan and China step up military rhetoric as expected visit by Nancy Pelosi looms

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to visit Taiwan, according to multiple reports which have prompted warnings from China. Photograph: Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times

Taiwan’s defence ministry has warned it would appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to “enemy threats”, as China stepped up its military rhetoric on the day of a highly controversial expected visit to Taipei by US speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the defence ministry said it had a full grasp of military activity near Taiwan and the “determination, ability and confidence” to ensure Taiwan’s national security. It added that it had made various unspecified plans for an emergency.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s premier Su Tseng-chang reiterated that the country “warmly welcomes” foreign guests, ahead of the potential visit by Ms Pelosi. Taiwan “would make the most appropriate arrangements” for such guests and respect their plans, he told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the matter.

The statements came after it was reported that several Chinese warships and planes had travelled near the median line – an unofficial border between China and Taiwan in the Taiwan Strait. Citing unnamed sources, the report from Reuters said the vessels had been in the area since Monday, while the latest flights occurred on Tuesday morning, prompting Taiwan’s air force to scramble its own aircraft in response.

Taiwan’s defence ministry had earlier reportedly adjusted and strengthened the military’s combat readiness in response to the threat of China. According to public broadcaster CNA, it had not formally changed the readiness level, which relates to just two stages: the current regular staging, and war time.

China has also announced several days of live-fire exercises in the region, though these could relate to events marking Monday’s anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The PLA also posted a propaganda video that did not mention Taiwan but depicted live-fire exercises and said it would “bury incoming enemies”.

‘Gross interference’

Several Chinese officials issued further warnings on Tuesday. The ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, shared the PLA video, saying the military “will not sit idly by when it comes to safeguarding national sovereignty & territorial integrity”.

The former ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming, largely echoed other government statements. “A visit to Taiwan by her would constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly trample on the one-China principle,” he said.

Overnight, Chinese authorities announced a sudden ban on imports from more than 100 Taiwanese food companies, local media reported, which was interpreted as an act of retribution over the expected visit, a trade tool China has often used in bilateral disputes.

Multiple media reports have said Ms Pelosi will land in Taipei on Tuesday night and meet Taiwan’s president on Wednesday, as an unofficial stop during her Asian tour. Ms Pelosi, a longtime China hawk, will be the most senior member of the US government to visit Taiwan in decades, and Beijing has repeatedly threatened undefined “countermeasures” in response.

Ms Pelosi has refused to confirm her trip to Taiwan – a rescheduled visit after plans in April were postponed when she contracted Covid-19 – but the lack of denials and multiple leaks to media have driven an angry response from China and fears the situation could escalate.

Reunification plan

Taiwan is a self-governing democracy and has never been ruled by China’s ruling Communist party (CCP), but Beijing claims it as a province it intends to “reunify”, by force if necessary. The CCP strongly objects to foreign shows of support for what it says is a “separatist” government in Taiwan, especially from the US.

Taiwan, whose government has refused to comment on the visit, often welcomes foreign delegations as it seeks to grow its international relationships. Few countries recognise Taiwan as a country, including the US, but Washington has legislated requirements to give Taiwan self-defence support, and has been strengthening unofficial ties.

Sources in Taiwan told the Guardian there is a general concern that if Ms Pelosi did not visit it would suggest that the US can be cowed by verbal threats, and would damage Taiwan’s trust in their support.

Kolas Yotaka, a former Taiwan presidential spokeswoman and now a county government candidate, said she supported the visit.

“No one has the right to say whether Speaker Pelosi ‘should’ come to Taiwan or not,” she said. “Only she can decide, and she should not feel threatened. I am looking forward to her visit. It makes us feel less isolated, and believe there are still people who maintain their beliefs and ideals.”

In a lengthy phone call last week, China’s president Xi Jinping warned US president Joe Biden against “playing with fire” over Taiwan, while officials have repeatedly said the PLA would not “stand idly by” over the visit. Analysts in Taiwan and overseas have expressed concern that Beijing’s rhetoric has reached a level that would force them to take action to avoid losing face.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Monday said Ms Pelosi’s decision to visit was hers entirely, as leader of the co-equal Congress branch of government. He noted visits by previous speakers and other members of Congress to Taiwan, and urged calm from China.

“We are looking for them, in the event she decides to visit, to act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward.” - Guardian