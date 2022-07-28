Covid: China places one million under lockdown in city of Wuhan

A resident receives a PCR test at a Covid-19 testing booth in Beijing. China is sticking to its Covid strategy of lockdowns, movement restrictions and mass testing. Photograph: Bloomberg

Nearly one million people in a suburb of Wuhan — China’s central city where the coronavirus was first recorded — have been placed under lockdown following four new infections.

Wuhan’s district of Jiangxia, with over 900,000 residents, said its main urban areas must enter a three-day restriction from Wednesday, during which it has banned many large group events and dining at restaurants; closed various public entertainment venues, agricultural product marketplaces and small clinics,; and suspended bus and subway services.

It also urged residents not to leave the area during the three days and encouraged travellers to avoid entry.

The order came quickly after Jiangxia authorities said late on Tuesday they had detected two cases during regular testing drives and found another two from the screening of individuals who came in close contact with infection.

China, heavily invested in its “dynamic Covid zero” policy, relies on mass testing, quick restriction on business activity and people’s movements, and strict quarantine of cases to block clusters from widening.

The strategy has helped Wuhan and other areas in the country to keep the number of cases in check, but harsh lockdowns during major outbreaks and the fear of potential repeated curbs whenever new cases are reported have dented the economy, business confidence and people’s willingness to travel. — Reuters