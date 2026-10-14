Can Lula defy history? Brazil’s left seeks unprecedented run-off turnaround

After its unexpected loss in a first round of voting earlier this month, Brazil’s left is furiously mobilising as it attempts an unprecedented comeback win in presidential elections against the far right.

Just as the ruling Workers Party looked set to plunge into despondency over its defeat, students and grassroots activists have re-energised its campaign as president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva looks to overturn a 2.22 million vote deficit to senator Flávio Bolsonaro in a run-off on October 25th.

Since Brazil adopted a two-round system in presidential elections in 1989, the second-placed candidate in the first round has never come from behind to win the run-off.

Following the first-round defeat, left-wing activists have organised a series of increasingly large demonstrations in support of Lula around the country including two huge rallies in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro over the holiday weekend. Sunday’s rally in Sao Paulo was the biggest staged by the left in years, filling almost 3km of the main avenue in Brazil’s biggest city with the overflow spilling into side streets.

Speaking at it, Lula acknowledged the importance of young people in his efforts to win a fourth term. “I’m very happy that this rally is mainly young people. Either you take part in political life, or it can’t be fixed,” the 80-year-old leftist told the crowd.

Brazil's presiden Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Rio Grande do Norte Governor Fatima Bezerra take part in a campaign rally in Natal. Photograph: Magnus Nascimento/AFP via Getty Images

Lula called on supporters to try to convince as many as possible of the 33 million voters who abstained in the first round to vote in the run-off. Among those in attendance at Sunday’s rally who say they have already been trying to spread that message was university student Laura Oliveira. “It is difficult to debate with the other side, they are very fanatical. So the strategy is to reach out to those who didn’t vote to make clear to them what is at stake,” she said.

Like many Brazilians, Oliveira said she and her friends have depended on state support to study at university. She fears Flávio could slash education budgets as did the government of his father Jair Bolsonaro, the former president convicted of a failed coup attempt following his defeat to Lula in the 2022 presidential election.

The Workers Party is also trying belatedly to compete better with the far right on social media. For years the Bolsonaro family has used its mastery of the medium to provide it with a crucial advantage against opponents. Since its first-round defeat Lula’s campaign has sought to give more space to young activists with large online followings who won election to state legislatures and the national congress on what was otherwise a bad night for the left.

The most dramatic expression of this rapid online mobilisation is the new “ Lula’s Army” WhatsApp channel with more than 4.2 million members, created by congressman André Janones, one of the Brazilian left’s first social-media stars. As the channel grew exponentially and attempted to better co-ordinate online activity among Lula’s supporters, it became a target of Flávio’s campaign.

Claiming it was spreading fake news against its candidate, his Liberal Party petitioned Brazil’s electoral court to close it. In response the court’s president, supreme court justice Kassio Nunes Marques, twice ordered the channel off air. The Workers Party eventually thwarted his efforts by registering Lula’s Army as an official channel of the campaign.

Flávio Bolsonaro, Brazilian presidential candidate, and Tarcisio de Freitas, Sao Paulo state governor. Photograph: Tuane Fernandes/Bloomberg

Nunes Marques was appointed to the supreme court by Flávio’s father and is embroiled in the Banco Master banking scandal that has also implicated the Bolsonaro family. The judge’s circle is suspected by investigators of negotiating lucrative legal fees in return for sentences beneficial to Master, which collapsed last year after being exposed as a Ponzi-like scheme that allegedly used bribery of senior politicians and judges to avoid exposure.

Messages found on the phone of Master’s imprisoned owner Daniel Vorcaro indicate he organised a party at a Sao Paulo apartment attended by Nunes Marques and a number of prostitutes. The judge denies the accusations.

On Monday another judge on the electoral court ordered Flávio and his brother, senator-elect Carlos, to remove a video they posted that claimed to show open drug-taking by Lula’s supporters at Sunday’s rally in Sao Paulo. The video was recorded in Chile and the court described its sharing by the Bolsonaro brothers as “severe manipulation through decontextualization”.

The court also recently fined Flávio for posts falsely associating Lula with Brazil’s two biggest organised crime organisations.

While Lula attempts a historic comeback, Flávio and his supporters have not concealed their euphoria at what they see as his inevitable victory, with polls showing him maintaining his lead over Lula. “Lula’s campaign is playing catch-up but it has very little time left. Flávio is still favourite but a victory is still possible for Lula,” says political analyst André Pereira César.

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