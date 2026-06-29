Teams scramble to locate survivors four days after Venezuela earthquakes

A US aircraft flies over an area struck by quakes in La Guaira. Photograph: Pedro Mattey/AP

Local and international rescue teams raced against the clock to pull survivors from the rubble in Venezuela on Sunday, four days after two powerful earthquakes shook the northern state of La Guaira.

The government reported 1,450 dead from the quakes on Sunday afternoon as it faced growing criticism from Venezuelans that its response was inadequate and was overshadowed by civilian-led efforts to rescue people buried under collapsed buildings.

Thousands have been reported missing, according to multiple databases being used by families searching for loved ones.

Even as the likelihood of finding people alive diminished with each passing hour, rescuers continued to free survivors from mountains of debris, offering anguished families reason to keep hopes alive.

Aid agencies consider the first 48 to 72 hours after a natural disaster as crucial for retrieving people alive, though that can be extended if they have access to food and water.

US firefighters pull a boy from the rubble after rescuing the child and his father from a building that collapsed in La Guaira. Photograph: Matias Delacroix/AP

Rescue workers from the US and France pulled a man and his son from the ruins on Sunday morning and carried them on a black tarpaulin into an ambulance.

Masses of people gathered to watch the rescue as the survivors – covered in dust – were hydrated through an IV.

More than 2,200 rescue workers from across the world had arrived by Saturday, the UN said, and more were still arriving.

“It’s been incredibly hard work, but we’re going strong,” said Jason Mercano, a civilian who was able to communicate by social media with family buried under the rubble.

“We’ve never given up hope,” he said.

National Guard troops stand guard as rescue workers search through the rubble of a destroyed building. Photograph: Fernando Vergara/AP

Interim president Delcy Rodríguez said on state television on Saturday that more than 14,000 members of the military and police are patrolling La Guaira state, where access is now blocked and special permits are required to enter.

Many in disaster zones said they had seen little of their government. But rescue efforts in La Guaira appeared more organised on Sunday than in the previous days.

The disaster poses a huge challenge for Rodríguez, the former vice-president who took office in January after the US capture and removal of then-president Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela has been facing economic disarray for more than a decade and many people reject the legitimacy of the political movement Rodríguez represents.

Venezuela’s government said on Sunday that more than 770 buildings had totally or partially collapsed from the earthquake, twice as many as were reported destroyed or damaged on Friday.

Buildings damaged after earthquakes struck in La Guaira, Venezuela. Photograph: Matias Delacroix/AP

Some people climbed the remnants of buildings and cried out names, hoping for any proof of life. Dust coated coastal communities. In punishing heat, more people wore masks as the stench of decomposition spread.

In other parts of La Guaira, teams loaded stacks of bodies – some in white bags, others naked – on to white trucks from the grounds of a hospital car park, where they were being identified.

Without hard hats or other gear, rescuers and civilians instead wore motorcycle helmets as they searched piles of debris.

Some, frustrated by the government’s response, blocked an excavator from leaving the site of a collapse and pulled the operator from its cabin shortly after state workers took selfies in front of flattened buildings and left without helping.

The ruling party’s officials often take selfies to show participation in government-related events.

The International Organisation for Migration said more than six million people could be affected, some two million in the capital, Caracas, alone.

A woman sits in the rubble next to her home destroyed by the earthquakes. Photograph: Pedro Mattey/AP

Experts said the destruction was amplified by the quick succession of shallow quakes.

For days, smaller aftershocks occasionally shook Caracas and areas hit by the quakes, including one measuring 4.8 on Saturday.

Search teams and foreign aid continued to arrive from Mexico, the US, Brazil, El Salvador, France and elsewhere.

Simón Bolívar International Airport, which serves Caracas, was badly damaged.

One runway was operational as US teams worked to repair the crucial throughway, Jeremy Lewin, a senior state department official in charge of foreign assistance, told reporters. – Associated Press