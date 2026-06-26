‘I want to know where my child is’: Venezuelans comb rubble after earthquakes kill at least 235

People look for survivors in the rubble of a residential building after Wednesday’s earthquakes in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, on Thursday. Photograph: The New York Times

Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say killed at least 235 people and left more than 200 trapped.

Many more were feared dead.

The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck on Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.

Some 4,300 people were injured and thousands were reported missing across the country.

People take goods from damaged stores a day after earthquakes and aftershocks struck Catia La Mar, Venezuela. Photograph: Jonathan Lanza/AP

The coastal region of La Guaira, which is north of the capital, Caracas, experienced some of the heaviest damage and casualties, officials said.

Buildings were evacuated as far away as Brazil’s Amazon region, about 1,700 kilometres (1,050 miles) from Caracas, where the country’s main airport was damaged and closed.

In cities across northern Venezuela, panicked residents poured into the streets and many walked among the debris searching for the missing. Television broadcasts showed rescue workers using power tools to get through piles of rubble.

[ Venezuela earthquake: ‘The mood was relaxed ... then everything started to shake’Opens in new window ]

In La Guaira, retired schoolteacher Juan Alberto Mendano climbed through wreckage and past a dead body when he spotted a woman who was trapped and signalling with her hand for help.

“God, let them rescue her as quickly as possible,” said Mr Mendano. “When we heard the scream, there was nothing we could do.”

Neighbors carry a man rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building the day after earthquakes struck La Guaira. Photograph: Pedro Mattey/AP

At another damaged apartment complex, residents shouted the names of missing people: “Mirna! Marquitos!”

Offers of help poured in from around the world, including from the US, which seized Venezuela’s then-president Nicolas Maduro at the beginning of the year in a surprise military operation.

The natural disaster poses a major challenge for acting president Delcy Rodríguez, the former vice-president who took office in January after Maduro’s capture.

Venezuela has been facing economic disarray for more than a decade, and many people reject the legitimacy of the political movement Rodriguez represents.

People sleep in the streets a day after an earthquake and several aftershocks struck Caracas, Venezuela. Photograph: Ariana Cubillos/AP

The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, gave updated figures on Thursday for the numbers of dead, trapped and injured in the quakes.

Delcy Rodríguez said authorities were shifting rescue teams from other parts of the country to La Guaira, which she described as a “disaster zone”.

While Venezuela sits near multiple fault lines, its position straddling the South American and Caribbean plates makes strong earthquakes much less common than in other parts of Latin America.

An injured woman in La Guaira. Photograph: Pedro Mattey/AP

The US Geological Survey said the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit west of Moron on the Caribbean coast, about 170km west of Caracas.

It had a depth of 22km.

Just a minute later, USGS reported a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10km and an epicentre 16km southwest of Moron.

Officials urged people to remain outside as aftershocks could cause further damage.

During the quakes, people ran from swaying buildings. Many were stunned on Thursday morning as they saw buildings reduced to skeletons, furniture hanging out of windows and helicopters circling overhead.

Damaged buildings in La Guaira. Photograph: Pedro Mattey/AP

In La Guaira, Cristian Carreno stared at his charred apartment building tilting precariously to one side.

“I lost everything,” he said.

“There are people still inside, I imagine, that couldn’t get out. It’s incredibly devastating.”

Dayana Delgado, mother of three children, said she was desperate because her eight-year-old son was missing.

“I want to know where my child is, if he’s trapped or in a shelter,” she said.

Delgado asked where the heavy machinery was that government officials had promised, pointing out that neighbours were the ones digging through the rubble.

Rescue workers search through the rubble in La Guaira. Photograph: Pedro Mattey/AP

Authorities warned people against returning to homes with structural damage. In central Caracas, hundreds spent the night huddled in parks, car parks and other open spaces.

“We were afraid the buildings would collapse on us,” said Maria Cristina Diaz, a 41-year-old janitor. “My mother, my daughter and I were cold. We didn’t sleep a wink. t was awful. We cried, we screamed. Thankfully, we’re alive.”

Parts of the capital lost power and mobile service, Rodriguez said, adding that subway services were suspended and natural gas was shut off.

Classes will be cancelled for several days, and the ministry of education said some school buildings would be used as shelters and donation centres.

Damaged buildings stand in Catia La Mar. Photograph: Jonathan Lanza/AP

Families began posting missing-person flyers with photos of loved ones, while others shared handwritten lists of names as they searched for those still unaccounted for. Venezuelans living abroad struggled to make contact with relatives.

The UN human rights mission in Venezuela called on the government to lift local restrictions on social media so people can get more timely access to potentially life-saving information.

In August 2024, Maduro ordered X blocked in an attempt to suppress the exchange of information among those who rejected his claim of victory in the July presidential elections.

People embrace in Caracas on Thursday. Photograph: Ariana Cubillos/AP

Rodriguez declared a state of emergency in an address to the nation late on Wednesday. She said the government was creating a $200 million reconstruction fund for hospitals and homes damaged by the earthquakes, and had instructed the economy and finance ministers to oversee the effort.

Countries from across the world, from Qatar to Mexico, began to send aid to Venezuela.Rodriguez expressed thanks for the messages of support and offers for help.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who had spoken to Rodriguez following the quake, said the US is “immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela”. – AP