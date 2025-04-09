Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse rises to 124

Rescue teams work at the Jet Set nightclub a day after the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo. Photograph: Francesco Spotorno/AFP via Getty Images

A devastating roof collapse on Tuesday at a popular nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic has now claimed at least 124 lives, authorities said on Wednesday, as the search for survivors turns increasingly grim.

Throughout the night on Wednesday, families waited outside the wreckage of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, anxious for information about their missing relatives and sharing photos with police.

More than 150 people were rescued from the rubble on Tuesday. Since that afternoon, however, authorities have not pulled out any survivors.

Speaking on Wednesday, Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the country’s emergency operations center, said rescue workers expected to need another 24 to 36 hours to complete their search. Emergency crews deployed heavy machinery to expedite recovery efforts.

The tragedy unfolded during a concert by popular Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez. The event, which had drawn politicians, athletes and other prominent figures, turned into a nightmare after midnight as the roof suddenly collapsed.

Mr Perez was one of the victims. His body was recovered on Wednesday morning.

Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, both former Major League baseball players, were also killed.

Another victim was Nelsy Cruz, governor of the northern Monte Cristi province, president Luis Abinader said. Ms Cruz was the sister of former baseball player Nelson Cruz, a seven-time All-Star.

The son of the public works and communications minister also died in the disaster. - Reuters