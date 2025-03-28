Greenland’s new prime minister takes office facing challenge from Trump

Jens-Frederik Nielsen has been sworn in as the youngest prime minister of Greenland on Friday to face the challenges posed by US president Donald Trump’s ambitions to control the Arctic island.

In his first press conference as prime minister in his hometown Nuuk, the 33-year-old former minister of industry and minerals called for political unity to combat external pressures.

“At a time when we as a people are under pressure, we must stand together,” he said.

Earlier, four of the five political parties in Greenland’s parliament announced a coalition agreement following the March 11th election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump said on Friday the United States needs Greenland for international peace, adding that there were Chinese and Russian ships in the area that Washington could not leave to Denmark or anyone else to “take care of.”

“We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

“If you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place ... we’re not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation,” he added.

His comments coincide with a visit by US vice president JD Vance to a remote American military base in the northern part of the country.

The itinerary for the visit was scaled back after initial, more extensive plans drew the ire of Greenlandic leaders, who have been angered by President Trump’s vow to gain control of Greenland “one way or the other.”

Mr Nielsen’s economic vision for Greenland is ambitious. He aims to shift the focus from discussions about Denmark’s block grant - a little less than $1 billion each year that keeps the economy afloat - to business development and the creation of a self-sustaining economy.

His ultimate goal is for Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, to achieve independence through economic self-reliance. His ministerial experience could prove important at a time when Greenland’s minerals wealth is in Mr Trump’s sights.

He was speaking in advance of a visit by Mr Vance, his wife and other senior US officials to an American military base in Greenland.

The trip was scaled back after Greenlanders and Danes were angered that the original itinerary was planned without consulting them.

The couple’s revised trip came as relations between the US and the Nordic country soured after Mr Trump repeatedly suggested the United States should, in some form, control the mineral-rich semi-autonomous territory of Denmark — a traditional US ally and Nato member.

Mr Vance’s one-day visit to the US Space Force outpost at Pituffik, on the north-west coast of Greenland, has removed the risk of violating potential diplomatic taboos by sending a delegation to another country without an official invitation.

It also reduced the likelihood that Mr Vance and his wife will cross paths with residents angered by Mr Trump’s annexation announcements.

Soon after arriving, Mr Vance briefly addressed US troops stationed at the base as he and his wife sat down to lunch with them, saying that the Trump administration is very interested in “Arctic security”.

“As you all know, it’s a big issue and it’s only going to get bigger over the coming decades,” Mr Vance said, noting that he was the first US vice president to visit Greenland.

A White House official has said Greenland’s supply of rare earth minerals would power the next generation of the US economy.

Greenland, whose capital is closer to New York than the Danish capital Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil and natural gas, but development has been slow and the mining sector has seen very limited US investment.

Ahead of the visit, four of the five parties elected to Greenland’s parliament earlier this month agreed to form a new, broad-based coalition government, banding together to resist Mr Trump’s designs on the territory.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that the visit, which was originally set for three days, created “unacceptable pressure”.

On Thursday, she was cited by Danish public broadcaster DR as saying: “We really want to work with the Americans on defence and security in the kingdom. But Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.”

As well as his life in politics, Mr Nielsen is best known as a sportsman and hunter.

Born and raised in Greenland, Mr Nielsen poses with reindeer he has shot on Facebook posts and has several national badminton championships under his belt.

He is known for playing traditional Greenlandic songs at gatherings of his pro-business party, The Democrats, which has joined forces with a small right-wing party and two left-leaning parties in the new coalition.

As a social science graduate from the University of Greenland, or Ilisimatusarfik, Mr Nielsen has been involved in politics since his high school years, according to IT consultant Hans Brummerstedt, who has known Mr Nielsen since childhood.

Mr Nielsen’s charisma, sense of humour, and social intelligence set him apart, he said.

“He carries an infectious energy, and he’s well-liked no matter where he goes,” Mr Brummerstedt said. “In general, he’s just a decent person who is always extremely well-prepared in everything he does.” - Reuters/AP

