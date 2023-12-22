Actor Charlie Sheen allegedly attacked at home by a neighbour

Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked when he opened the door of his home in the upmarket beachside neighbourhood of Malibu. Photograph: Fred Prouser/Reuters

The US actor Charlie Sheen has been allegedly attacked in his home by a neighbour who was later arrested by police, US media have reported.

Sheen, star of numerous movies and the hit television sitcom Two and a Half Men, was not seriously injured in the assault, allegedly carried out by 47-year-old Electra Schrock who had attacked him after knocking on the door of his home in the upmarket beachside neighbourhood of Malibu.

Fox News reported that Schrock forced her way into Sheen’s home after he opened the door. She then attempted to strangle the star, allegedly ripping his shirt, Fox said.

“The suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury … and residential burglary,” a Los Angeles police spokesperson told the network.

According to the LA Times, sheriff’s deputies arrived at Sheen’s home in Malibu at about 1 pm on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. Authorities did not suggest a possible motive in the attack, and Schrock was expected to be arraigned at the Van Nuys courthouse on Friday.

Schrock reportedly has lived in Malibu in an apartment on the same street as the actor. She pleaded no contest to misdemeanour elder abuse earlier this year.

Sheen (58), who has openly documented his battles with substance abuse, has also been arrested several times before, including being charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend Brittany Ashland in 1996. Sheen pleaded no contest and was placed on two years’ probation.

In 2009, he was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, after a domestic violence incident involving his then-wife Brooke Mueller. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanour assault as part of a plea deal.

Once the highest paid actor on TV, Sheen was fired from the hit CBS show Two and a Half Men in 2011 after making controversial statements about the show’s co-creator Chuck Lorre. Sheen then embarked on a nationwide tour he called “My Violent Torpedo of Truth / Defeat Is Not an Option.” – Guardian