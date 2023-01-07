At least one dead, more than 50 injured in Mexico City metro collision

Rescue teams at the Indios Verdes metro station after two trains collided in Mexico City. Photograph: Claudio Cruz/AFP via Getty Images

At least one person was killed and 57 were injured in a train collision on Mexico City’s metro early on Saturday, local authorities said.

The person killed in the morning incident was a young woman, city security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio.

Mr Garcia shared an updated list of the injured later on Saturday, and the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that she was at the site.

Four others who were trapped on one wagon on Line 3 were rescued and are in good health, Mr Garcia said earlier.

A variety of incidents have taken place on the metro in recent years. The most serious was the May 2021 collapse of a rail overpass on Line 12 that killed 26 people and injured more than 60.

Maintenance shortcomings were identified as one of that incident’s causes. – Reuters